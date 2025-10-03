Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Michigan church shooting bodycam video shows police confront gunman

Officials say Thomas Jacob Sanford killed four people and injured eight at the Church during Sunday service

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Michigan police release body camera video of officers responding to church shooting Video

Michigan police release body camera video of officers responding to church shooting

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department released body camera video of officers responding to the shooting Sept. 28.

Police in Michigan released body camera video from officers who responded to the shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, eventually killing the gunman.

Thomas Jacob Sanford is accused of killing four people and injuring eight at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, during Sunday service. Authorities say he rammed his truck into the building and opened fire, setting fire to the church while services were going on.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department provided Fox News Digital with body camera video from officers who responded to the shooting. The video shows several officers running toward the church while several shots can be heard.

"Get on the ground," one law enforcement officer yells at Sanford.

FBI BELIEVES MICHIGAN CHURCH ATTACKER 'HATED PEOPLE OF MORMON FAITH,' KAROLINE LEAVITT SAYS

Michigan police body camera video shows response to shooting.

Thomas Jacob Sanford killed four people and injured eight, according to officials. (Grand Blanc Township Police Department)

"Shoot him," another officer can be heard saying. "Drop the gun now."

Several shots can be heard before Sanford is seen lifeless in the Church parking lot.

According to Fox 2, the first 911 call came in at 10:25 a.m. from a caller describing being shot in the stomach, and the first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:27 a.m.

MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTER'S ROMANCE HISTORY EMERGES AS SUSPECT'S FATHER APOLOGIZES TO VICTIMS' FAMILIES

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Grand Blanc, Mich., and shooting suspect Jacob Sanford. (AP; Facebook/Tella Sanford)

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said during a news conference that the video shows "what law enforcement is trained to do."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an update Monday that Sanford hated Mormons.

"Based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith, and they are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note. All of those questions have yet to be answered but certainly will be answered by the FBI," Leavitt told "Fox & Friends"

Michigan police respond to shooting

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department released body camera video of officers responding to a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Grand Blanc Township Police Department)

"Local police officers were on the ground of this scene within minutes and neutralized this shooter, no doubt saving lives, and they should be commended. Our police officers are heroes, and this president will always respect them and support them," Leavitt continued.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of "targeted" violence.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
