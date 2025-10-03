Michigan church shooting bodycam video shows police confront gunman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Michigan released body camera video from officers who responded to the shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, eventually killing the gunman.

Thomas Jacob Sanford is accused of killing four people and injuring eight at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, during Sunday service. Authorities say he rammed his truck into the building and opened fire, setting fire to the church while services were going on.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department provided Fox News Digital with body camera video from officers who responded to the shooting. The video shows several officers running toward the church while several shots can be heard.

"Get on the ground," one law enforcement officer yells at Sanford.

FBI BELIEVES MICHIGAN CHURCH ATTACKER 'HATED PEOPLE OF MORMON FAITH,' KAROLINE LEAVITT SAYS

"Shoot him," another officer can be heard saying. "Drop the gun now."

Several shots can be heard before Sanford is seen lifeless in the Church parking lot.

According to Fox 2, the first 911 call came in at 10:25 a.m. from a caller describing being shot in the stomach, and the first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:27 a.m.

MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTER'S ROMANCE HISTORY EMERGES AS SUSPECT'S FATHER APOLOGIZES TO VICTIMS' FAMILIES

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said during a news conference that the video shows "what law enforcement is trained to do."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an update Monday that Sanford hated Mormons.

"Based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith, and they are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note. All of those questions have yet to be answered but certainly will be answered by the FBI," Leavitt told "Fox & Friends"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Local police officers were on the ground of this scene within minutes and neutralized this shooter, no doubt saving lives, and they should be commended. Our police officers are heroes, and this president will always respect them and support them," Leavitt continued.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of "targeted" violence.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.