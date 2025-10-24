Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan babysitter accused of sexually abusing children in her care faces 47 charges, police say

63-year-old Gaila Bennett allegedly photographed abuse of children

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
A 63-year-old Michigan babysitter is accused of sexually abusing children in her care, police say.

Gaila Bennett of Midland, about 120 miles northwest of Detroit, was arraigned Monday on 47 counts of criminal sexual misconduct after a family alleged their children were abused while in her care between 2013 and 2020, Michigan State Police said.

The charges include 24 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13, 12 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 and 11 counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, the Midland Daily News reported.

Gaila Bennett, 63, of Midland, Michigan, was arraigned Monday on 47 counts of criminal sexual misconduct

Gaila Bennett, 63, of Midland, Mich., was arraigned Monday on 47 counts of criminal sexual misconduct. (Midland County Sheriff’s Department)

Michigan State Police said the alleged abuse took place at Bennett’s home on Prairie Road in Midland County. The investigation began earlier this month after a Bay County family contacted authorities.

One victim told investigators she was sexually assaulted nearly every day since kindergarten while Bennett was babysitting. Investigators also allege Bennett took photos of the abuse, according to the Midland Daily News.

prarie-road-midland-michigan

Prarie Road in Midland County, Mich., where police said the alleged abuse took place at Bennett’s home. (Google Maps)

Bennett was arrested Oct. 17, and police seized several electronic devices from her home to be examined for evidence.

"This incident remains under investigation, and more charges may be sought," Michigan State Police said.

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

Bennett was arrested Oct. 17, and police seized several electronic devices from her home that are being examined for evidence. (Getty Images)

Bennett is being held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 4, CBS News reported.

Michigan State Police and the Midland County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
