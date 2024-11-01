Mica Miller case: FBI conducts search of South Carolina pastor husband's home

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The FBI searched the home of the South Carolina pastor whose wife, Mica Miller, died by suicide in April.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler confirmed to Fox News that they conducted an authorized search at the home of John-Paul Miller in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday.

Local outlet Fox Carolina reported that "evidence response teams" were seen going inside the home, wearing gloves.

The Millers' friend, Alicia Young, told Fox News Digital that at least 25 FBI agents were at John-Paul's home for five hours collecting evidence. The evidence collection included removing fingerprints off the doors.

Young said that John-Paul had left the residence just two minutes prior to FBI agents arriving "and they found and served him at Starbucks."

"He was not allowed to go to his house while they were there, and he is in their custody for questioning," she said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Mica, 30, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Carolina's Lumber River State Park , the Robeson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed.

The case received national attention, with the couple's strained relationship being brought to the forefront. The pair was separated, and Mica filed for divorce two days before she died, according to FOX 8 Greensboro.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators also determined that John-Paul "and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with" were not in Robeson County at the time of Mica's death.

"Investigators learned through interviews that John Paul Miller was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death. John Miller’s vehicle was observed traveling on Hwy 17 Bypass, in Horry County at 2:22 pm on April 27, 2024," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The investigation confirmed that John Miller was accompanied while traveling to and from the event in Charleston, SC."

Local authorities have adamantly pushed back against claims that Mica's death was a homicide, saying evidence of a suicide was "clear and convincing."

In a statement to Fox News Digital in July, Mica's sisters said that their sister was "in the middle of war."

"Mica was in the fight for her life. She was in the middle of war," Mica's sister, Anna Francis, said. "She was ready to go to war."

"We would like someone else to take over or take another look to see what really happened. Because we don't believe that everything that happened has come out," Mica's sister, Destinee Barrientos, said.

Fox News has reached out to John-Pauls' attorney for comment.