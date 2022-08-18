US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned.

Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.

All the migrants survived. Images of them in the 18-wheeler truck show many sitting in cramped spaces in the summer heat.

The attempt came weeks after 53 migrants were found dead inside an abandoned commercial truck in San Antonio. The dead included a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico , authorities said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the June 27 discovery, including the driver.

Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have so far exceeded 2 million in fiscal year 2022, sources told Fox News. The CBP announced Monday that there were 199,976 migrant encounters in July, taking the total so far this fiscal year to 1.946 million encounters.

The rising numbers coincide with widespread criticism of the Biden administration from officials in border states. In response to what they see as a lackluster response from the federal government, Texas and Arizona have recently started moving migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City in protest.

Many Republicans blame the rollback of Trump-era policies, which slowed the flow of migrants into the U.S.

