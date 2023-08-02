Mexican immigrant mechanic killed by customer who claims shop stole his TV: police

A Kansas City man is facing jail time after allegedly shooting a mechanic he had accused of stealing a television from his car.

Tyrell Young, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Marcos A. Munoz-Benitez earlier this month. Munoz-Benitez was found dead after a verbal altercation with Young regarding a TV that was allegedly stolen from his car, according to court documents.

Kansas City police officers arrived on the scene of a mechanic shop and found Munoz-Benitez, a recent immigrant from Mexico, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that an irate Young came to the business and accused the mechanic shop of being responsible for a TV missing from a Chevrolet Camaro he had dropped off at the business.

Surveillance video from the shop shows a man, identified by witnesses as Young, confront Munoz-Benitez about the TV before lifting his shirt to pull a concealed gun and shoot the victim. Young then allegedly continued to shoot Munoz-Benitez several times while also punching and pistol whipping him after he was already wounded. Once Munoz-Benitez fell to the ground, Young allegedly continued to punch him several times as the victim was lying motionless.

According to the court documents, Munoz-Benitez can be heard in the video attempting to explain to Young that he does not speak English and attempts to make a call on a cellphone, possibly to another employee of the shop. But seconds after Munoz-Benitez attempted to reach another employee on the phone, the first gunshots can be heard ringing out.

Tyrell later told police that he felt Munoz-Benitez was "playing games with him by pretending to not speak English," court documents said, adding that he "continued to state that he believed foreigners and Mexicans stick together and were treating him in disrespectful ways because he felt like he was getting the run-around."

Young then claimed that his actions amounted to "self-defense" because Munoz-Benitez "swung on him" and that "he did not know what people who give you the run-around like that over the phone are capable of."

Young also faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.