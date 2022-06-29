Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

2 men shot dead in Philadelphia after forcing their way into home: report

Philadelphia Police investigating possible home invasion

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been killed in Philadelphia after trying to force their way into a home – with one of the individuals being shot more than a dozen times, reports have said. 

The incident happened Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, and police are investigating whether it was a home invasion or if the men had arrived at the property for another reason, according to Fox29 Philadelphia. 

"You see it on the news all the time, unfortunately, but this is something really out of the ordinary around this area," John Carozza, a neighbor, told the station. 

Law enforcement sources that spoke to Fox29 Philadelphia said that investigators believe two shooters fired at the men when they forced their way inside the home, with one individual being shot while on the home's first floor, and the other while in the basement. 

TEENS CHARGED IN MURDER OF PHILADELPHIA 15-YEAR-OLD WHO WAS SHOT IN HEAD GETTING WATER FROM FAMILY CAR 

The street in South Philadelphia where the shooting unfolded around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The street in South Philadelphia where the shooting unfolded around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Police that responded to the scene found both men suffering from gunshot wounds – one of whom, a 33-year-old, was struck more than a dozen times, the station added. 

Authorities are reportedly examining surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Philadelphia police say one of the men who forced his way into the home was shot more than a dozen times, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say one of the men who forced his way into the home was shot more than a dozen times, according to Fox29 Philadelphia. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

There have been 22 homicides in South Philadelphia so far this year, up from nine at this time last year, investigators also told Fox29 Philadelphia. 

Police are investigating whether the shooting happened during a home invasion or if the men were trying to get into the property for another reason.

Police are investigating whether the shooting happened during a home invasion or if the men were trying to get into the property for another reason.

"I'm thinking maybe it's time to move out, you know, for something like this to happen in the middle of the afternoon," another neighbor, Mary Grace McHale, said.