Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly back in court following livestreamed attacks

The Memphis man accused of gunning down a friend and six innocent people in and around the city last week returned to court for a brief motion hearing on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Kelley wore a dark-colored jail issue jumpsuit and a face mask in court on Tuesday, where he appeared briefly before Judge Karen Massey. Massey has signed an order limiting extrajudicial statements, meaning statements made outside the courtroom, and ordered the murder suspect back in court on Friday morning.

Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway early Wednesday before embarking on a string of shootings hours later which left another three dead and three wounded.

Neighbors told Fox News Digital last week that Tunstall was a childhood friend of the suspect, and authorities did not immediately reveal a motive for the slaying.

MEMPHIS LIVESTREAM MASSACRE SUSPECT EZEKIEL KELLY FREED AFTER PLEA DEAL IN PRIOR SHOOTING: INDICTMENT

Photos taken by Fox News Digital show bullet holes in the side of the house and a bloodstain on the asphalt. At least one shot went through what appears to be a child’s bedroom window with toys on the sill.

The other victims appear to have been chosen at random, as Kelly allegedly drove around town, terrorizing the community with gunfire and carjackings.

Kelly, who was previously charged with two counts of attempted murder and another of reckless endangerment for a 2020 shooting, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and served just 11 months of a three-year sentence in a county detention center.

MEMPHIS LIVESTREAM MASSACRE CAUGHT ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO AS SUSPECT EZEKIEL KELLY APPEARS IN COURT

Two of the three victims in the 2020 attack declined to comment. The third could not immediately be reached.

READ THE 2020 INDICTMENT:

The Shelby County Division of Corrections did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the circumstances of his release.

WHO IS EZEKIEL KELLY? ACCUSED MEMPHIS LIVESTREAM SHOOTER HAS VIOLENT CRIMINAL HISTORY

Kelly’s public defender, Jennifer Case, asked the court for a gag order last week and to rule on any potential conflicts of interest. The motion hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Police halted Wednesday’s carnage around 9 p.m., disabling a stolen car with a spike strip and taking Kelly into custody near the intersection of Ivan and Hodge Roads. He smiled in his mugshot.

The suspect allegedly livestreamed portions of the attacks on Facebook, including the shooting of an unsuspecting shopper at an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue.

A judge informed Kelly last week that he could face the death penalty under Tennessee law if convicted of first-degree murder, and Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said that additional charges were likely.