Missing Persons

Melodee Buzzard's mother arrested on charge unrelated to her daughter's disappearance

California 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard and her mother wore wigs as apparent disguises ahead of mysterious road trip in early October

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Melodee Buzzard disappearance: Surveillance video released in search for missing California 9-year-old Video

Melodee Buzzard disappearance: Surveillance video released in search for missing California 9-year-old

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office releases footage of Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Buzzard, her mother, at a rental car location in Lompoc, Calif., on Oct. 7, 2025. (Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in California arrested the mother of a missing "at-risk" 9-year-old girl on a charge unrelated to her daughter's disappearance.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Ashlee Buzzard, the 40-year-old mother of Melodee Buzzard of Lompoc, was taken into custody on Friday for a felony charge of false imprisonment. 

A video captured by a witness showed law enforcement leading Ashlee Buzzard away from a home.

"Detectives learned of a recent incident where Ashlee prevented a victim from leaving a location, against their will which constitutes false imprisonment. This crime is not connected to the ongoing search for Melodee, however, detectives are unable to fully outline the crime as it would impede their ongoing investigation," the sheriff’s office said.

CAR USED BY MISSING CALIFORNIA GIRL'S MOTHER ON ROAD TRIP HAD LICENSE PLATES SWAPPED TO ‘AVOID DETECTION’

Melodee was last seen via video surveillance in early October during a road trip with her mother. The pair is believed to have traveled as far as Nebraska, officials said. The rental car she was traveling in had its license plates swapped "to avoid detection," authorities previously revealed.

Ashlee Buzzard seen in surveillance image

Ashlee Buzzard, left, and her daughter, Melodee Buzzard, right, are seen in a surveillance image taken at a rental car business in Lompoc, Calif., on Oct. 7, 2025. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Ashlee Buzzard had her bail set at $100,000 after being booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Barbara County.

"Although this arrest occurred during the course of the missing person investigation, it is not directly related to Melodee’s disappearance. Sheriff’s detectives remain fully focused on locating Melodee and confirming her safety," the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also released video Thursday showing Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard at a rental car location in Lompoc, Calif., on Oct. 7.

MELODEE BUZZARD DISAPPEARANCE: FBI, DETECTIVES EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANTS AS 'AT-RISK' 9-YEAR-OLD REMAINS MISSING

Surveillance image of Melodee and Ashlee Buzzard and an image of Melodee Buzzard released by the FBI

A surveillance image shows Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard at a rental car location in Lompoc, Calif., at the start of the road trip on Oct. 7, 2025. On the right, Melodee Buzzard is seen in a photo that the FBI says was taken in 2023. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/FBI)

"The footage corresponds to previously released still images and shows both Ashlee and Melodee wearing wigs. Investigators also believe that Ashlee swapped wigs throughout the trip, changing to a darker wig that is similar in color and style to the one Melodee was seen wearing. This change in appearance is believed to have been intentional to avoid recognition during travel," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office previously said its investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began on Oct. 14 after a school administrator reported her extended absence. Deputies then responded to her home in Lompoc and encountered her mother, Ashlee, but "Melodee was not at the home, and no verifiable explanation for her whereabouts was provided," according to the office.

Melodee Buzzard seen on Oct. 7 before disappearance

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released an image of Melodee Buzzard "captured at a local car rental business on October 7." (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Melodee Buzzard is described by police as being "around 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is assisting in the search, and detectives have described the child as being "at-risk."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
