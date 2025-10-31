Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Melodee Buzzard disappearance: FBI, detectives execute search warrants as 'at-risk' 9-year-old remains missing

FBI says Melodee Buzzard may have been with her mother on a road trip 'as far as the state of Nebraska' before vanishing

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
The FBI and a sheriff's office in California executed multiple search warrants this week as an "at-risk" nine-year-old girl remains missing Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said its investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began on Oct. 14 after a school administrator reported her extended absence. Deputies then responded to her home in Lompoc and encountered her 35-year-old mother, Ashlee Buzzard, but "Melodee was not at the home, and no verifiable explanation for her whereabouts was provided," according to the office.

The FBI said Melodee Buzzard may have been with her mother on a road trip "as far as the state of Nebraska" before vanishing.

"On Thursday, October 30, 2025, Sheriff’s detectives along with the FBI served follow-up search warrants at the home of Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard... as well as a storage locker and the rental car that Melodee was last seen in," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said. "In anticipation of the need for access to the residence during the search for an extended time, detectives escorted Ashlee to an alternate location that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search."

Photo of missing California girl Melodee Buzzard

Melodee Buzzard is shown here in a photo that the FBI says was taken in 2023. (FBI)

Police say the case remains a missing person investigation and no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office previously described Melodee’s mother as being "uncooperative with investigators" and said Melodee is an "at risk-missing person." 

"In cases like this, every detail matters, and it is invaluable to have additional resources and specialized expertise. Collaboration with our federal partners allows us to ensure we’re using every available tool to help bring resolution to this case," Santa Barbara Sheriff's Lt. Chris Gotschall said in a statement.

Last week, the sheriff’s office released new surveillance images of Melodee.

Melodee Buzzard seen on Oct. 7 before disappearance

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released an image of Melodee Buzzard it says was "captured at a local car rental business on October 7." (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

"As part of this update, detectives are sharing surveillance images of Melodee captured at a local car rental business on October 7. In the photo, Melodee is wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and what appears to be a wig that is darker and straighter than her natural hair," it said at the time. "Investigators believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance. Detectives also note that Ashlee is known to wear wigs."

"Through their ongoing investigation, detectives have narrowed the critical timeline to between October 7 and October 10, 2025. Investigators have confirmed that Ashlee was seen returning to her Lompoc residence on October 10, driving the same rental vehicle she departed with on October 7 — but Melodee was not in the car," the sheriff’s office continued.

"Investigators understand that this three-day road trip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas. Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now," it also said.

Surveillance image of Melodee Buzzard

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said footage shows Melodee wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and "what appears to be a wig." (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Melodee Buzzard is described by police as being around 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is assisting in the search.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
