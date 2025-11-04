Car used by missing California girl's mom on road trip had license plates swapped to 'avoid detection'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rental car that a missing 9-year-old California girl was last seen traveling in with her mother had its license plates swapped during a road trip "to avoid detection," police revealed.

The whereabouts of Melodee Buzzard, of Lompoc, California, remained unknown Tuesday. She was "last seen along the return route via video surveillance on October 9, 2025, in the region between the Colorado–Utah border," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. It added that her 35-year-old mother, Ashlee Buzzard, "has remained uncooperative and has not confirmed Melodee’s location or welfare."

"Through their investigation, detectives have confirmed that Ashlee left California with Melodee in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu, initially bearing California license plate 9MNG101, on October 7, 2025. Detectives believe that Ashlee and Melodee traveled as far as Nebraska, with a return trip that included Kansas," according to the sheriff's office.

"Beginning October 8, 2025, the Malibu was observed with a New York license plate HCG9677. It is unknown when the plate was installed or whether additional plates were used at other times during travel. The New York plate seen on the car does not belong to the vehicle or to Ashlee," the sheriff’s office added. "Investigators believe it was used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection. When the vehicle was returned to the rental agency in Lompoc, California, the assigned California plate was on the vehicle."

Investigators believe the rental vehicle traveled through Green River and Panguitch in Utah, northwest Arizona, Primm in Nevada and Rancho Cucamonga in California on or around Oct. 9.

"Detectives are seeking anyone who may have had contact with Ashlee or Melodee at any point from October 9-10, 2025, or any video footage from their route of travel," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff's office said investigators are sharing additional surveillance images of Ashlee and Melodee that were captured at a rental car location in Lompoc at the start of their road trip on Oct. 7.

"Both Ashlee and Melodee appear to be wearing wigs with Melodee’s appearing darker and straighter than her natural hair," the sheriff's office said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office previously said its investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard began on Oct. 14 after a school administrator reported her extended absence. Deputies then responded to her home in Lompoc and encountered her mother, Ashlee, but "Melodee was not at the home, and no verifiable explanation for her whereabouts was provided," according to the office.

Melodee Buzzard is described by police as being around 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is assisting in the search.