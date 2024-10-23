Medical student murdered by ex-boyfriend at cancer charity walk: police

A Tennessee medical student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend at a cancer charity walk, police say.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, officers arrived at the Shelby Farms Visitor Center in Memphis, where they found Ellie Claire Young, 22, on the ground with gunshot wounds near her Jeep Wrangler, according to the arrest affidavit.

Witnesses said Young was inside her Jeep in the parking lot when the suspect, ex-boyfriend Jackson Hopper, pulled up in a white Honda CRV and allegedly fired two shots into the back of her car.

Young came out of her Jeep, and the suspect allegedly fired at least one more shot into the victim as she lay on the ground. Hopper then allegedly re-entered the Honda and left the scene. Young was declared dead at the scene.

Family members told police Young had a recent breakup with Hopper, 26.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the visitor center while crowds were at the park participating in the American Cancer Society’s "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" event, Fox 13 reported.

A witness took a photo of the Honda while it was parked behind Young's Jeep during the shooting.

Police put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for the white Honda CRV to surrounding agencies. The car was located and pursued by officers before Hopper crashed his Honda and was taken into custody.

Hopper was evaluated at the emergency room by medical staff, according to Fox 13. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

While processing the crime scene, detectives recovered five 9mm shell casings and three live 9mm rounds from the scene. A 9mm handgun was also recovered at the scene of the Honda crash.

Young was a medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

"She was very driven," Cindy Ream, a former teacher of Young's, told Fox 13. "You knew from early on she was going to be a doctor. She had a drive about her."

"Ellie was taken from us too soon. A beautiful soul inside and out, Ellie dedicated her life towards serving others, and was well on her way to becoming an incredible physician," a fundraising page said about Young, "She was walking sunshine, and the world is now a darker place without her."

Hopper also faces charges in Tipton County, according to Fox 13. He has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony evading, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.

Hopper will remain in custody until his bond hearing on Monday. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement that his office will ask that Hopper not be granted a bond.

"The murder of Ellie Young at Shelby Farms Park is a heartbreaking tragedy, and my deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Due to the severity of this case, our office has requested that no bond be granted pending a hearing," Mulroy said, in part.

"Every homicide in our community is a devastating loss, and every victim deserves justice. Miss Young's case underscores the critical need to address the widespread issue of domestic and intimate partner violence."

Hopper's attorney, Leslie Ballin, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.