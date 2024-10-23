Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Medical student murdered by ex-boyfriend at cancer charity walk: police

Ellie Claire Young, 22, was shot dead in Memphis, Tennessee

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee medical student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend at a cancer charity walk, police say. 

Shortly after noon on Saturday, officers arrived at the Shelby Farms Visitor Center in Memphis, where they found Ellie Claire Young, 22, on the ground with gunshot wounds near her Jeep Wrangler, according to the arrest affidavit. 

Witnesses said Young was inside her Jeep in the parking lot when the suspect, ex-boyfriend Jackson Hopper, pulled up in a white Honda CRV and allegedly fired two shots into the back of her car.

Young came out of her Jeep, and the suspect allegedly fired at least one more shot into the victim as she lay on the ground. Hopper then allegedly re-entered the Honda and left the scene. Young was declared dead at the scene. 

SLAIN SUBURBAN JOGGER HEARD SCREAMING ON DASHCAM MOMENTS BEFORE MURDER

Ellie Claire Young

Memphis Medical Student Ellie Young, 22, was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend. (Facebook/Ellie Young)

Family members told police Young had a recent breakup with Hopper, 26.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the visitor center while crowds were at the park participating in the American Cancer Society’s "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" event, Fox 13 reported. 

A witness took a photo of the Honda while it was parked behind Young's Jeep during the shooting. 

Police put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for the white Honda CRV to surrounding agencies. The car was located and pursued by officers before Hopper crashed his Honda and was taken into custody.

Hopper was evaluated at the emergency room by medical staff, according to Fox 13. He has been charged with first-degree murder. 

While processing the crime scene, detectives recovered five 9mm shell casings and three live 9mm rounds from the scene. A 9mm handgun was also recovered at the scene of the Honda crash. 

EX-NFL STAR JAY CUTLER ARRESTED ON DUI, GUN CHARGES IN TENNESSEE

Jackson Hopper, 26, was arrested following a police chase

Jackson Hopper, 26, was arrested following a police chase. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Young was a medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. 

"She was very driven," Cindy Ream, a former teacher of Young's, told Fox 13. "You knew from early on she was going to be a doctor. She had a drive about her."

"Ellie was taken from us too soon. A beautiful soul inside and out, Ellie dedicated her life towards serving others, and was well on her way to becoming an incredible physician," a fundraising page said about Young, "She was walking sunshine, and the world is now a darker place without her."

TENNESSEE HAIRDRESSER THREATENED CLIENT WITH SCISSORS OVER $30: ‘YOU NEED TO PAY ME NOW B----’

Memphis medical student killed

Ellie Young, 22, of Henning, Tennessee, was studying to be a doctor when she was murdered. (Facebook/Ellie Young)

Hopper also faces charges in Tipton County, according to Fox 13. He has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony evading, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. 

Hopper will remain in custody until his bond hearing on Monday. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement that his office will ask that Hopper not be granted a bond. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The murder of Ellie Young at Shelby Farms Park is a heartbreaking tragedy, and my deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Due to the severity of this case, our office has requested that no bond be granted pending a hearing," Mulroy said, in part.

"Every homicide in our community is a devastating loss, and every victim deserves justice. Miss Young's case underscores the critical need to address the widespread issue of domestic and intimate partner violence."

Hopper's attorney, Leslie Ballin, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Mollie Markowitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to mollie.markowitz@fox.com. She joined Fox in 2019 and made her way from producing live news coverage to true-crime documentaries at Fox Nation. She has interviewed Ted Bundy survivors, the children of notorious serial killers, survivor Lisa McVey, members of law enforcement and families impacted by traumatic crime.Currently, she covers national crime stories for Fox News Digital. You can follow Mollie on LinkedIn.