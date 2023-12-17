Massive fire destroys apartment complex under construction in Colorado

One firefighter suffered minor injuries after battling a five-alarm fire at an apartment complex under construction in Aurora, Colorado.

Authorities responded to the five-story structure at Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Fire Rescue said on X. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles, prompting many people to pull out their phones to capture pictures and videos shared on social media.

Crews initially attempted to put out the fire using an offensive strategy, but had to withdraw due to the fire's intensity in order to keep firefighters safe.

The fire was escalated from a two-alarm to five-alarm in order to activate more resources to assist with suppression. Six additional fire agencies utilized a total of 42 resources while fighting the fire.

"Whenever multiple apparatus are involved on a scene, water access is a challenge," Aurora Fire Rescue wrote.

No one is living in the multifamily building yet, and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters continued using aerial ladders into the evening to put out hot spots.

The complex, referred to as Link Apartment Fitz on Grubb Properties' website, was set to include "405 units of essential housing to Aurora to serve these workers, students, and others who want to live in this growing community."

The property management company thanked all the fire departments that assisted in putting out the fire in a statement to FOX31 Denver.

"Grubb Properties will work with local authorities in their investigation. We continue to monitor the situation and will assess damages in the coming days," the statement said.

The firefighter who was hurt was not taken to a hospital and is recovering, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.