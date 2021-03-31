Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Maryland man fatally shoots parents, grocery store customers before turning gun on himself in deadly rampage

Authorities have not found a motive for the killings

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maryland man went on a deadly rampage over the weekend where he gunned down four people, including his parents, before setting his apartment on fire and killing himself, authorities said. 

Authorities said they "have no idea" what prompted Joshua Green's Sunday killing spree. 

"As to why this occurred, we have no idea yet," Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis said at a Monday news conference. "Our homicide detectives are tirelessly investigating a motive, but it appears that the shooter acted alone."

Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis, left, and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt are shown at a news conference in Baltimore County on Monday. Investigators have "no idea" why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. (Lloyd/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis, left, and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt are shown at a news conference in Baltimore County on Monday. Investigators have "no idea" why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. (Lloyd/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Investigators said Green, 27, killed his parents -- Douglas Green, 58, and Olivia Green, 62 -- in their Baltimore County home before going to the Royal Farms convenience store just before 7 a.m. 

Once there, Green fatally shot Alpha Smith, 62, who was sitting in her car in the store's parking lot and Silvesta Daye, 43, a customer inside the store. 

A 22-year-old man was also shot but was taken to a hospital in stable condition. After the shooting, Green returned to his home and set it ablaze before fatally shooting himself, police said. 

Authorities discovered the bodies of Green's parents when they went to their home to notify them of their son's death. No suspects were being sought in the case, authorities said. 

Green legally purchased the weapon used in the deadly attacks, police said. 

Baltimore County police investigate a shooting on Sunday at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at the Maryland convenience store and gas station. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Baltimore County police investigate a shooting on Sunday at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at the Maryland convenience store and gas station. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said investigators have spoken to a relative of Green but she didn't elaborate.

"When we are able to definitively have facts and information, we will relay that," the chief said. "We just want to make sure that we are putting out accurate information."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money