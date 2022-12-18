Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland sheriff's deputy in critical condition after being shot during high-speed chase

The suspect, a 21-year-old Maryland man, was arrested after deputies stopped his vehicle with a PIT maneuver

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Calvert County Sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase in Maryland on Saturday evening. 

Deputies tried to pull over 21-year-old Brandon Alexander Turner around 9:30 p.m. in Dunkirk, a town about 25 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Turner allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed and started firing a gun at deputies as they pursued him, striking one patrol vehicle and a deputy. 

Deputies stopped the vehicle with a PIT maneuver in a subdivision and arrested Turner after he fled on foot. He also suffered a gunshot wound and was in stable condition on Sunday. 

A Calvert County Sheriff's deputy was shot and critically wounded during a high-speed chase on Saturday evening.  (Calvert County Sheriff's Office)

Senior Deputy James Flynt was out of surgery on Sunday but was still in critical condition, Sheriff-elect Ricky Cox said. 

"The deputy that was injured literally put his life on the line. He did not go to work yesterday knowing his life would be changed forever," Cox said in a statement.

Two other deputies who were involved in the shootout were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. 

Turner is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody, though his identity wasn't immediately released. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest