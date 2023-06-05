Maryland mother, daughter charged in murder of grandmother inside family’s home

Police in Maryland are accusing a mother of killing a grandmother and then trying to hide the remains with the help of her own 19-year-old daughter.

Candace Craig, 44, and Salia Hardy are facing charges following the death of 71-year-old Margaret Craig inside a home in Landover in late May, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police say on June 2, officers responded to a home for a welfare check after a "911 caller advised he had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare."

"Candace Craig answered the door and allowed patrol officers access to the home to search for Margaret Craig. When the officers entered the basement, they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition," the Prince George's County Police Department said in a statement.

"Based on additional evidence gathered at the home, as well as multiple interviews, the preliminary investigation suggests Candace Craig murdered her mother on May 23, 2023," the statement continued. "The following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains."

The motive for the killing is unclear and "remains under investigation," police say.

"The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior," said Major David Blazer, the commander of the department’s major crimes division.

Candace Craig is facing charges of first and second-degree murder, while Hardy is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both women are currently in custody.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and attempt to identify the cause of death," police also said.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.