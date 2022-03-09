Maryland doctor dead after carjacker hit him with his own vehicle, suspect fled: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland doctor is dead after a carjacker allegedly stole his car and then fatally struck him as he attempted to get it back, police said.

Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, a doctor at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, became the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Silver Spring on Tuesday after he left his car running while he dropped something off at his girlfriend’s house when it was stolen and later rammed him, Fox 5 of Washington, D.C., reported.

Kristine Freoba, a friend of Patel’s girlfriend, told the outlet that the couple was in the process of saying goodnight to one another when they noticed Patel’s Mercedes pulling forward with an unknown individual inside, according to the report.

The Silver Spring doctor reportedly pursued the vehicle as it fled the scene and he was later found in critical condition on the side of the street, Fox 5 reported.

It is believed Patel was hit by the car, police said, and the suspect, moments later, struck a second individual at an intersection, Fox 5 reported. The suspect fled and has not yet been apprehended, police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and attempted to administer aid to Patel before transporting him to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where he was pronounced dead, WUSA 9 reported.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel," the MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement. "He was the victim of a carjacking and a hit-and-run in the District, according to Metropolitan police. Dr. Patel was one of our Medical Intensive Care Unit fellows at MedStar Washington Hospital Center."

"After completing his Internal Medicine Residency at MedStar Washington, he stayed with us to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead," the hospital added.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the carjacker and the vehicle, which is a dark silver Mercedes E350 with Ohio tags, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.