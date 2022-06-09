Maryland Halsey concert canceled after severe flooding drenches fans at amphitheater

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Severe flooding in Maryland forced singer Halsey to cancel a concert Wednesday evening.

Videos taken by concertgoers showed water pouring through the aisles and drenching attendees’ feet at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other videos showed water pouring from the side of an overhang at the outdoor amphitheater, drenching concertgoers.

Halsey apologized to fans on social media after the concert was canceled.

"Maryland I don’t even know what to say," she wrote, adding that she was "heartbroken and panicked" and hoped everyone got home safely. "I love you guys more than anything."

The area was under a flash flood warning and briefly under a tornado warning that expired Wednesday evening. The county had closed several roads due to flooding and downed trees, according to WJZ-TV.

In another post, the singer explained to a fan that she had wanted to perform "more than anything" but "it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety."

She also called out the venue, saying she was "beyond disappointed" with the way they handled the cancellation and said her rescheduled performance would be somewhere else.

The concert was first given a "weather delay" and the venue said it would continue at 9:30 p.m. before it was ultimately canceled for "weather-related technical difficulties."

Earlier in the day, the venue had advised weather-conscious concertgoers the show would be happening "rain or shine."