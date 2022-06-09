Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland Halsey concert canceled after severe flooding drenches fans at amphitheater

Halsey said she was 'beyond disappointed' with the way the venue handled the cancellation

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Severe flooding in Maryland forced singer Halsey to cancel a concert Wednesday evening.

Videos taken by concertgoers showed water pouring through the aisles and drenching attendees’ feet at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland

Other videos showed water pouring from the side of an overhang at the outdoor amphitheater, drenching concertgoers. 

LOUISIANA READY FOR HURRICANE SEASON WITH STRONGER LEVEE SYSTEM, NEW RESCUE EQUIPMENT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS 

Halsey concertgoers were drenched during a storm that flooded a Columbia, Maryland amphitheater Wednesday night. 

Halsey concertgoers were drenched during a storm that flooded a Columbia, Maryland amphitheater Wednesday night.  (Staci Downing Creative via Storyful)

Halsey apologized to fans on social media after the concert was canceled

"Maryland I don’t even know what to say," she wrote, adding that she was "heartbroken and panicked" and hoped everyone got home safely. "I love you guys more than anything." 

WEST, SOUTH SEE EXPANDING TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT: WHAT TO KNOW

 Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The area was under a flash flood warning and briefly under a tornado warning that expired Wednesday evening. The county had closed several roads due to flooding and downed trees, according to WJZ-TV.

In another post, the singer explained to a fan that she had wanted to perform "more than anything" but "it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety."

FLORIDA TORNADOES CONFIRMED AMID THUNDERSTORMS 

She also called out the venue, saying she was "beyond disappointed" with the way they handled the cancellation and said her rescheduled performance would be somewhere else. 

Fans gather under darkening skies at the 2016 Sweetlife Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

Fans gather under darkening skies at the 2016 Sweetlife Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. (Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The concert was first given a "weather delay" and the venue said it would continue at 9:30 p.m. before it was ultimately canceled for "weather-related technical difficulties." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the day, the venue had advised weather-conscious concertgoers the show would be happening "rain or shine." 

Trending