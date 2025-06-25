Married Florida math teacher, 32, accused of classroom sex with student during lunchtime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A now-32-year-old Florida teacher is accused of having sex with a student in a classroom during lunchtime.

Sarah Jacas is listed as a mathematics teacher at Corner Lake Middle School, which is a part of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in the Orlando metro area. She was arrested on Monday and faced a judge on Tuesday, local reports say.

On June 10, a now-16-year-old boy told investigators he had sex with Jacas when he was 14, according to an arrest warrant affidavit viewed by Fox News Digital. The alleged sexual encounters were said to have taken place between December 2022 and April 2023.

"That individual is a 10-month employee and is not working at OCPS during the summer break," an OCPS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The school's principal sent a message to the school community that said, "I can assure you I take all allegations very seriously and there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement and the district’s Office of Professional Standards."

"Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this person will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation," the message continued.

The alleged victim told investigators he would eat lunch in Jacas' classroom "because he had issues fitting in and associating with the right crowd," the affidavit said.

The two allegedly texted each other until the minor's parents found out. When that communication was cut off, Jacas allegedly used an Instagram account to communicate.

The relationship was eventually discovered by Jacas' husband, who threatened to report her, according to the affidavit.

Jacas faces charges including two counts of lewd or lascivious battery (custodial authority), two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (custodial authority) and one count of sex offense - authority figure solicit/engage sexual conduct statutory rape, according to online court records, with bond set at $19,000.