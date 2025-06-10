Expand / Collapse search
High school teacher charged with sexually assaulting former teen student at her home

Alyssa Perry, 35, has been suspended from Morris Knolls High School

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A New Jersey high school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student of hers. 

Alyssa Perry, 35, a teacher at Morris Knolls High School, is accused of sexually assaulting the then-17-year-old on two occasions at her Rockaway Township residence in February and March, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. 

Perry is a former teacher and tutor of the victim. She currently works at the school as a teacher where the victim attends, though Perry is currently suspended, prosecutors said.

New Jersey high school teacher Alyssa Perry smiles in a photo.

New Jersey high school teacher Alyssa Perry has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student of hers. (Morris Knolls High School)

She was charged on Friday with two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Perry was released under pre-trial supervision with conditions that bar her from contacting the victim, any students or the school. 

The front of Morris Knolls High School

Alyssa Perry teaches at Morris Knolls High School. (Google Maps)

The alleged incidents came to light when a school administrator notified the Denville Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of alleged inappropriate behavior, prosecutors said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released. 

The Morris Knolls High School website lists her as a cheerleading coach. Reports online say she teaches math and graduated from Rutgers University, where she earned a master’s degree in math education. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school for comment and attempted to reach Parry also.

Her next court appearance is set for July 14. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.