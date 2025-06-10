High school teacher charged with sexually assaulting former teen student at her home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey high school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student of hers.

Alyssa Perry, 35, a teacher at Morris Knolls High School, is accused of sexually assaulting the then-17-year-old on two occasions at her Rockaway Township residence in February and March, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Perry is a former teacher and tutor of the victim. She currently works at the school as a teacher where the victim attends, though Perry is currently suspended, prosecutors said.

She was charged on Friday with two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Perry was released under pre-trial supervision with conditions that bar her from contacting the victim, any students or the school.

The alleged incidents came to light when a school administrator notified the Denville Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of alleged inappropriate behavior, prosecutors said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released.

The Morris Knolls High School website lists her as a cheerleading coach. Reports online say she teaches math and graduated from Rutgers University, where she earned a master’s degree in math education.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school for comment and attempted to reach Parry also.

Her next court appearance is set for July 14.