Manhunt for Texas murder suspect Trevor McEuen enrages officials demanding stricter bail: ‘they will walk'

A Texas district attorney is calling for stricter bail amid a manhunt for a murder suspect who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled before his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Kaufman County authorities have been searching for Trevor McEuen, who allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor , horse trainer Aaron Martinez, in 2023, since early this week.

"As our community continues to await the apprehension of Trevor McEuen, the individual indicted for the capital murder of Mr. Martinez, Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley expresses her strong support for Governor Abbott's proposed bail reform legislation," the Kaufman County DA's office said in a Tuesday press release. "This legislation seeks a constitutional amendment that would empower judges to deny bond to individuals charged with violent offenses, including capital murder."

The DA's office further noted that a court imposed a $2 million bond for McEuen after his arrest, "along with the strictest possible conditions, including electric monitoring and house arrest."

TEXAS MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECT WHO REMOVED ANKLE MONITOR

"Whether the bond is $2 million, $5 million, or more — if a defendant can post it, they will walk free," Wiley said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said in a statement Wednesday that he held a roundtable at the Texas Public Policy Foundation "to demand legislators fix Texas' deadly and broken bail system to ensure dangerous criminals are kept behind bars."

Abbott is pushing legislation that would:

Require judges to automatically deny bail for violent crimes, including murder, rape, and human trafficking, unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will appear in court and not endanger the community.

Require judges who release violent criminals on easy bail to explain their decisions to the public in writing.

Allow prosecutors to have the right to appeal a judge’s questionable bond decisions.

KENTUCKY COURTHOUSE WHERE SHERIFF ALLEGEDLY KILLED JUDGE PLAGUED BY SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS: LAWSUIT

In the hunt for McEuen, local authorities have requested that anyone aware of suspicious activity in the area contact 911, though they urged residents not to attempt to apprehend him.

McEuen faces charges of capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder after he allegedly shot 35-year-old Martinez in May 2023. Martinez was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a truck parked outside his home at the time.

Police observed McEuen driving away from the house and followed him until he came to a stop. He then refused to exit the vehicle, engaging in a standoff with police until a SWAT team took him into custody two years ago, according to Fox 4.

KAREN READ'S GOOGLE TIMELINE DERAILED AGAIN AS 2ND EXPERT DISPUTES DEFENSE CLAIMS

Former Texas Rep. Mayra Flores said in a Facebook post following Martinez's death that she met his family at an event near Kaufman County.

Martinez's obituary states that his "biggest accomplishments were owning his own business, becoming a U.S. Citizen, building his dream ranch, giving back to the community but most of all his dear Children."

"They exemplified the American Dream and had started a horse training ranch." — Former Rep. Mayra Flores

"The Martinez family is seeking justice after Aaron Martinez was killed by his neighbor, Trevor McEuen," she said. "The family is demanding Trevor McEuen be charged with a hate crime."

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts. Tipsters can contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4500 or share anonymous information by calling Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.

"Justice for the Martinez family will come," Wiley said. "In the meantime, we ask the public to stay alert and help us ensure the safety of our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If seen do not approach him—report any sightings to authorities immediately," the sheriff's office said Monday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for an update on the search for McEuen.

Fox News' Anders Hagstorm contributed to this story.