©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Manhunt

Manhunt launched for North Carolina man wanted in grandmother's murder, deputy stabbing, arson

Dominic Liam Connelly was last spotted on Ring camera wearing tan clothing and carrying backpack

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Authorities in Craven County, North Carolina, are on the hunt for 24-year-old Dominic Liam Connelly, who is suspected of killing his grandmother, burning her house down and stabbing a deputy before disappearing.

U.S. Marshals have joined the manhunt for a 24-year-old North Carolina man accused of killing his grandmother, burning her home to the ground and stabbing a deputy.

Dominic Liam Connelly was last seen in Vanceboro, North Carolina, and authorities said he has ties to New York. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

His grandmother, Patricia Jean Timek Lopedote, 72, was found dead inside the ashes of her home in Craven County.

Connelly is wanted on charges of murder, arson, motor vehicle theft, attempted murder and felony assault.

GRIEVING DAD TORCHES LAWMAKERS FOR 'SOFT' CRIME POLICIES THAT FREED REPEAT OFFENDER WHO MURDERED HIS DAUGHTER

A combination image showing 3 separate sightings of NC fugitive Dominic Connelly, wearing a black shirt and camo pants and doing different activities

The Craven County Sheriff's Office has released a series of surveillance images showing fugitive murder suspect Dominic Connelly. However, Sheriff Chip Hughes says the suspect may have obtained new clothes with outside help. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Connelly is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has wavy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Craven County deputies responded to a house fire on Oct. 25, when they found Lopedote dead.

On Oct. 29, he allegedly stabbed a deputy in Vanceboro. The deputy survived, but the suspect got away.

NEW IMAGES SHOW ARMED EX-CON HUNTED FOR TORTURING, KILLING ELDERLY COUPLE AFTER RUSE TO ENTER HOME: POLICE

North Carolina Fugitive Dominic Connelly wearing a purple shirt and a manbun in a pair of mugshot photos, showing his portrait and profile

Dominic Liam Connelly, 24, in an undated mugshot photo. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

He was still in Vanceboro when he was last seen two days later, on Oct. 31, appearing on a trail camera near 10000 U.S. Highway 17, according to the sheriff's office. At the time, he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and camo pants, carrying what appeared to be a bag in his right hand.

A search of the surrounding area turned up nothing. Residents are asked to check their trail cameras and home security systems.

On Nov. 4, a homeowner’s Ring camera captured what appeared to be Connelly again — this time wearing tan clothing and carrying what appeared to be a backpack, blanket and one-gallon jug.

COUPLE FOUND TIED UP AND BURNED TO DEATH IN HOME NEAR FAMOUS RACETRACK AS POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT

A close-up image of Patricia Lopedote, the North Carolina woman found head in her home in Havelock.

Patricia Lopedote, 72, was found dead in her burned down home in Havelock, North Carolina, on Oct. 25. Her grandson, Dominic Connelly, is suspected of killing her, torching the home and fleeing in her car, which was recovered abandoned in New Bern.  (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

"They immediately got that video to us, just like we've asked," Sheriff Chip Hughes told local reporters. "Obviously the more time that elapses, the more time that he has to move."

He said the new outfit may include overalls.

"We do have reason to believe that there might be people out there assisting him, in some way, shape or form," the sheriff added. "Whether it's money, food, water, clothing, he does have family in the area."

NEW PHOTO REVEALS SLAIN QUEENS COUPLE ATTACKED IN BRUTAL HOME INVASION; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

Low-resolution still images taken from surveillance video show Dominic Connelly in what appears to be a Walmart checkout area

Low-resolution still images taken from surveillance video show Dominic Connelley in what appears to be a Walmart checkout area. The 24-year-old is wanted on charges including murder, arson and attempted murder in the death of his grandmother and a deputy's stabbing. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the ongoing manhunt, schools have been holding remote classes and Halloween events were rescheduled, according to WCTI-TV.

Anyone who sees Connelly is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

Court records show Connelly had prior run-ins with the law in 2017, on charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violating probation.

Driver's license photo of NC fugitive murder suspect Dominic Connelly smiling in front of a blue backdrop

Dominic Connelly pictured in an undated photograph. The 24-year-old is wanted on charges including murder, arson, and attempted murder. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

He shared his grandmother's address as recently as 2021, court records show.

Lopedote, who lived in Havelock, is remembered as a loving caretaker, generous cook and homemade gift-giver in an online obituary.
