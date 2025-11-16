Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

10-year-old boy among dead following NJ shooting that killed 2, injured 3

Three others, including 11-year-old boy, remain in stable condition as investigation continues

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman were killed in a Saturday night shooting in Newark, N.J., that also injured three others, authorities said.

Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the city’s South Ward and found five victims, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The boy and woman were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

The injured victims included an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man. All were reported in stable condition. Authorities did not immediately release details about the nature of their injuries.

a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting

Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting in Newark's South Ward on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

police and detectives investigating the scene

The identities of the victims have not been released. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

Gov. Phil Murphy said he had been briefed on the incident, posting on X: "Please pray for the victims and their families."

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka called the shooting "depraved and senseless," and "a dark and devastating day" for the city.

multiple yellow evidence markers placed on the sidewalk

The prosecutor's office said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. (FOX5 New York WNYW)

"We will not rest until there is justice for the parents and families left behind in unspeakable pain and grief," Baraka said in a statement. "Newark will work tirelessly with the prosecutor’s office, state law enforcement, and federal agencies to ensure justice is served. We urge the killer to turn himself in—there is no safe place to hide."

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this trauma," the statement continued. "Our prayers are with them—and our actions will support them."
