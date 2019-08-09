Elderly man survives on Coca-Cola for 5 days after falling in Virginia home: reports

An elderly man unable to get up after falling in his Virginia home last week, survived off Coca-Cola for five days before he was found, according to reports.

The man, identified as Glenn Smith, fell on the kitchen floor of his home in Arlington on July 29, Washington, D.C.’s WUSA 9 reported. For the next five days, he drank Coca-Cola that was within arm’s reach, the report said.

On Aug. 2, a mail carrier became suspicious after noticing that Smith’s front door had been left open for several days and his mail was piling up, ARLnow reported. The mail carrier notified a neighbor who called the police.

Officers arrived at Smith's home around 12:45 p.m. to investigate and found him lying on the floor and “in need of medical assistance,” police said. Arlington County Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and transported the man to Virginia Hospital Center, police said.

Captain Ben O’Bryant, a Fire Department spokesman, said Smith was in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital. Smith's age was not disclosed in local reports.