Man mugs woman at gunpoint, then slides into DMs to ask for date: 'too pretty to rob'

An Indianapolis woman said she was left shaken after being robbed at gunpoint outside of her home, only for the suspect to message her on Facebook and ask her out on a date.

Amber Beraun said she was checking her mailbox early one morning last month when a man approached her and pulled out a firearm.

"I had a man come up and try to rob me at gunpoint after I got off work late one night," Beraun told WRTV.

"He took [the gun] out of his pocket to show me what was going on — let me into your house. I did not do that," Beraun said.

Beraun said she forked over roughly $100 in cash to the suspect, who was later identified as Damien Boyce. After he got the money, he allegedly pointed the gun at her and demanded she add him on Facebook, according to court documents reviewed by WRTV.

"I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did," Beraun said.

He then began messaging the victim on the social media app, complimenting her and asking her out, according to the court documents.

"Damn you was too pretty to rob," one message stated, with the man saying he would pay her back.

"I believe you man. I can tell you’re sweet, times just get rough. I know that," Beraun responded.

Boyce also reportedly asked her to "come chill" with him.

"It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes," Beruan told the local news outlet.

"It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night."

Boyce was charged in the armed robbery last Wednesday and was held on a $7,500 bond.

Just a week before the armed robbery, Boyce was arrested for a separate armed robbery on June 12. Boyce allegedly got into an argument and shot two people and hit another in the head with a brick.

He surrendered to police after a SWAT team responded to the scene. He was charged in that case with burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal recklessness and battery.