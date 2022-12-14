Grand Canyon National Park: A deeper look at a world-famous landmark

next Image 1 of 8

Unique rock formations and gaping ravines are common sights you’ll find at Grand Canyon National Park. The park is in the northern Arizona and is one of the most popular stops on many famous United States road trips. The canyon has several miles of hiking trails, including Bright Angel Trail and the Trail of Time. Visitors can enjoy stunning views from a skywalk or take a helicopter tour.

The Grand Canyon is one of the most visited National Parks in the United States and will not fail to impress you. The great canyon was formed by geologic activity and erosion by the Colorado River over a period of six million years. This National Park has a rich cultural landscape that has been traveled through, lived in, and seen by groups of people over time. The depth, scale, and remoteness of the Grand Canyon is immense and beautiful.