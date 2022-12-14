Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Grand Canyon National Park: A deeper look at a world-famous landmark

Learn more about this geological wonder in northern Arizona

By Maeghan Dolph | Fox News
    The rugged and breathtaking landscape of Grand Canyon National Park was formed over millions of years as the Colorado River carved a deep path through northern Arizona, revealing layered bands of red rock. Here you can see the Colorado River winding its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    While visiting the Grand Canyon you can experience fresh air, perspective, and as much excitement as you're willing to endure. Seeing the Havasu Falls should be added to the top of your list. Located on the tribal land of the Havasupai, the scenic Havasu Falls campground can be reached by an 11-mile hike with a 1-mile descent. It offers an inviting place to stay, explore, and swim if you have a permit.   (Bernard Annebicque/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

    Making your way to the northern side of the Grand Canyon will blow your mind. The Grand Canyon–Parashant National Monument was established on Jan. 11, 2000, and has no paved roads or visitor services. The monument is a rugged and wild land; it offers a vast, wild landscape of desert cactus, canyon walls, soaring raptors, and tall ponderosa pines.  (Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.)

    The Bright Angel Trail is the most popular hiking trail in the Grand Canyon. It offers spectacular views along the trail, making it easy to lose track of how far down you’ve hiked.  (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Taking a walk on the Skywalk is a must-do on your trip to the Grand Canyon. The Skywalk is a U-shaped steel frame with a glass walkway on the edge of the west side of the Grand Canyon. The building of the Skywalk on Hualapai Indian tribal land has stirred controversy with some tribal elders and environmentalists, who have called it as a desecration of a sacred American landscape.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

    Tourists can enjoy breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon underneath pastel-hued sunrises or sunsets from Mather Point. There are many tours that you can take in Arizona that will show you all the different sides of the Grand Canyon.   (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Helicopter tours offer one of the most popular excursions in the Grand Canyon. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the size and grandeur of the park from the South Rim. The South Rim got its name because it surrounds the southern edge of the Grand Canyon. This is the most popular and accessible rim in the national park. It offers amenities such as bus services, hotels and water stations. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A visit to the Grand Canyon isn’t complete without an overnight stay. Guests throughout the years have stayed at the historic El Tovar Hotel, which is widely considered the crown jewel of Historic National Park Lodges. It is located on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Unique rock formations and gaping ravines are common sights you’ll find at Grand Canyon National Park. The park is in the northern Arizona and is one of the most popular stops on many famous United States road trips. The canyon has several miles of hiking trails, including Bright Angel Trail and the Trail of Time. Visitors can enjoy stunning views from a skywalk or take a helicopter tour. 

The Grand Canyon is one of the most visited National Parks in the United States and will not fail to impress you. The great canyon was formed by geologic activity and erosion by the Colorado River over a period of six million years. This National Park has a rich cultural landscape that has been traveled through, lived in, and seen by groups of people over time. The depth, scale, and remoteness of the Grand Canyon is immense and beautiful. 