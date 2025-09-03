Man drove across country with weapons, made threats after targeting Catholic monastery, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested an Alabama man who deputies said showed up armed with brass knuckles, knives, high-capacity magazines and body armor after allegedly making threats against a Catholic monastery in California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said deputies detained Joshua Michael Richardson late last month following reports of threatening emails he sent to St. Michael’s Abbey. Investigators said the emails, reported on Aug. 28, contained language interpreted as threatening.

The situation escalated when investigators said Richardson drove from Alabama to Southern California and showed up in person at the abbey, where deputies said he made additional threats. A priest who encountered Richardson notified the sheriff’s department two days later, triggering a swift investigation.

Sgt. Gerard McCann told the Orange County Register that it is believed Richardson made the drive from Alabama and arrived in California on the same day he went to the abbey.

Deputies said they quickly located and detained Richardson. A search of his vehicle uncovered weapons and tactical gear, including large-capacity magazines, body armor, knives, and brass knuckles. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Orange County Jail.

On Sept. 1, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Richardson with several offenses, including possession of brass knuckles, carrying a concealed dagger, possession of a large-capacity magazine and making criminal threats, according to KTLA.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Jarryd Gonzales, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, confirmed the incident and thanked local law enforcement for their prompt action.

"The Diocese of Orange has been made aware of a threat directed toward St. Michael’s Abbey. Local law enforcement responded swiftly, and a suspect has been apprehended," Gonzales said. "We are grateful to the authorities for their quick action in ensuring the safety of our parish community."

Gonzales noted that the diocese is taking the incident seriously in light of rising threats against churches nationwide, pointing to the recent shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, where a gunman opened fire during Mass.

"In today’s environment of increased threats against churches, and particularly mindful of recent events in Minnesota, our parishes and schools continue to strengthen security efforts and remain vigilant to help protect our parishioners, students and staff," — Jarryd Gonzales, head of communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange

The sheriff’s department has increased patrols near the monastery, which sits on a 320-acre former ranch, while the abbey itself has enhanced its private security.

Sheriff’s officials stressed the importance of community vigilance.

"While incidents like this can feel unsettling, they also highlight the power of community," officials said. "If something seems off, say something. Trust your instincts and report suspicious activity, whether it is a strange message, unusual behavior, or something that does not sit right. Your call could stop a crime before it happens."

The investigation remains active, and authorities urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for comment.

