Man claiming to be son of Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect breaks silence: 'Hope he dies in prison'

The self-identified son of Charlotte Sena's suspected kidnapper said he hopes his father 'dies in prison'

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published | Updated
Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect was likely 'stalking' her, Nancy Grace says

Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect was likely 'stalking' her, Nancy Grace says

FOX Nation host Nancy Grace reacts to the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena who was found and now home

PORTERS CORNERS, N.Y. – EXCLUSIVE: PORTERS CORNERS, N.Y. – Shortly after police left a property linked to Charlotte Sena's alleged kidnapper Craig Ross Jr., a man pulled into the driveway and identified himself as the suspect's son – before ordering reporters to back off.

"Yea, he’s my father, but why do I have to deal with this s---?" he shouted, without providing his name. "Everyone is asking me all this. I don’t know anything. I hate him and hope he dies in prison."

He parked in the driveway, went through the front door, and continued to speak through the screen.

About a half-dozen law enforcement officers had been searching a home in Porters Corner, New York, where Ross, 46, listed his address after his arrest Monday. Investigators in Tyvek suits carried out multiple boxes of evidence before departing.

The son of the man who allegedly abducted Charlotte Sena gets out of his car

A man claiming to be the son of Craig Nelson Ross Jr., arrives after New York State Police collected evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porters Corners, N.Y., listed as the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr., on 2133 on court documents Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

After a state police car pulled out of the driveway, two people arrived and approached the house, including the man claiming to be Ross' son.

Authorities arrested Craig Ross Monday evening, hours after he allegedly stuffed a ransom note in the Sena family's mailbox.

Police outside the home of the The son of the man who allegedly abducted Charlotte Sena

New York State Police collect evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porters Corners, N.Y., listed as the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr., on 2133 on court documents Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police watched him drop it off and matched fingerprints on the document to those taken from Ross after a 1999 drunken driving arrest.

Police search the home of the The son of the man who allegedly abducted Charlotte Sena

New York State Police are seen collecting evidence at 13 Circle Drive in Porters Corners, N.Y., listed as the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr., on 2133 on court documents Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Charlotte had been missing since Saturday, when she went for a bike ride down a circular trail at the Lake Moreau State Park 10 miles north of Saratoga Springs and failed to return. Her family found her bike a few minutes later. Police shut down the park and searched it for days but did not find her there.

Hochul said police rescued her from a cabinet in Ross' unkempt camper, parked behind his mother's trailer in the nearby town of Milton.

Craig Nelson Jr mugshot clean

Craig Ross Jr. pictured in an undated booking photo.

She was reunited with her family at a hospital as detectives spent hours interviewing Ross and finally booked him into the Saratoga County Jail around 4 a.m. He was being held without bail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

New York State Police collect evidence at the home of Craig Ross Jr.

New York State Police collect evidence at the home of Craig Nelson Ross Jr. in Ballston Spa, New York on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Police spent hours Tuesday searching both properties, removing bags and boxes of evidence.

"We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," Charlotte’s family told Fox News Digital. "A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home."

Charlotte Sena GoFundMe photo

The Sena family released a new photo of Charlotte Sena Tuesday on a GoFundMe campaign to support the 9-year-old after New York State Police and federal tactical teams rescued her from a kidnapping suspect's cabinet. (Sena Family/GoFundMe)

On Tuesday, Charlotte's extended family released a new photo of the 9-year-old on their GoFundMe campaign.

As Charlotte recovers from the ordeal, her parents have taken time off work to care for her and her two sisters.

