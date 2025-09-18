Man arrested for threatening to kill GOP governor with ‘weapon of mass destruction’: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to kill Gov. Kelly Ayotte using a "weapon of mass destruction" and invoking antisemitic and anti-government rhetoric in a series of disturbing online messages, court records show.

Tristan Alexander Anderson, of Merrimack County, was arrested on Aug. 28 after Pembroke police received a report that Anderson had made threats against Ayotte, a Republican, via Snapchat. Anderson's roommate shared the messages with her ex-boyfriend, who contacted police, according to a probable cause statement.

In one of the messages, Anderson wrote, "I’m going to target the NH Mayor Kelly ayott. With my weapon of mass destruction," according to the document.

Authorities said Anderson continued his tirade with references to the "Israel Deep State" and claimed he was "going insane."

Another message reportedly read: "These Jew feds need to f------ die."

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Anderson's roommate told New Hampshire State Police that he not only made violent threats but had access to firearms and bombmaking materials, including metal pipes, nuts and bolts.

The roommate provided screenshots of messages and claimed Anderson spoke about making pipe bombs, raising fears he could carry out an attack. Police arrested him later that day under a felony warrant.

Prosecutors allege Anderson knowingly threatened to harm or kill Ayotte as retaliation for her role in public office. He is charged with criminal threatening and harm or threats to certain government officials.

Anderson is being held without bail as he waits for his next court date, which is a dispositional conference set for Nov. 20.

Jesse O'Neill, a former criminal prosecutor, told WMUR 9 that depending on how the case develops, prosecutors could likely push for additional charges as the case moves into the indictment phase.

"I think it's going to be important to watch as additional information about this case comes to light," O'Neill told the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ayotte's office and Anderson's lawyer for comment.

The arrest comes amid heightened concerns about political violence nationwide, including the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The founder of Turning Point USA was killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, had become "radicalized" as he lurched left and became more political, according to his family members.

On Wednesday, Ayotte addressed concerns about the safety of public officials, according to the Concord Monitor, mentioning that discussions are underway between state legislators and law enforcement regarding the security needs of elected officials.

Ayotte also noted that any significant changes, such as increased security or restricted access, would require action by the Legislature, which has jurisdiction over the building.

Chris Vetter, who oversees Safety Services at the State House, told the Monitor that his team has not been informed of any specific threats targeting lawmakers or staff.

Stepheny Price covers crime including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Story tips: stepheny.price@fox.com.