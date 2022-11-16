Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Man arrested after pursuing, detaining hit-and-run driver in Atlanta, police say

Bail bondsman illegally detained driver with rifle, police vest and handcuffs

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say Video

Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fake arrest in which a purported bail bondsman toted a rifle and put handcuffs on a motorist. It happened over the weekend along Georgia 400. FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Atlanta police are investigating what they call a fake arrest of a motorist on a Georgia highway.

A motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle but keep going on Sunday, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. Instead of calling authorities to report what he had seen, Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. 

Owens, at the Georgia Highway 400 ramp by Lenox Road, took out his rifle, a police vest and handcuffs, according to a police report obtained by the TV station.

He then reportedly removed the motorist from his vehicle and walked him over to a police officer, where he identified himself as a bail bondsman.

ATLANTA POLICE ARREST ALLEGED TRUCK THIEF AFTER HE RETURNED TO SCENE OF CRIME

Atlanta police are investigating a fake arrest in which a purported bail bondsman toted a rifle and put handcuffs on a motorist. 

Atlanta police are investigating a fake arrest in which a purported bail bondsman toted a rifle and put handcuffs on a motorist.  (ulton County Sheriff's Office/FOX 5 Atlanta)

A local attorney told FOX 5 Owens had no authority to do what he did, and that the Peach State did away with what is known as citizen's arrest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

TAKEOFF FANS MOURN THE LATE RAPPER'S DEATH IN SERVICE AT STATE FARM ARENA IN ATLANTA

Georgia Legislature reportedly did away with citizen's arrest law after the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Georgia Legislature reportedly did away with citizen's arrest law after the death of Ahmaud Arbery. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A bondsman can only detain an individual who may have skipped on a bond, according to attorney Bruce Hagen.   

Georgia Highway 400 ramp by Lenox Road where Deondre Owens allegedly illegally took a hit-and-run driver into custody. 

Georgia Highway 400 ramp by Lenox Road where Deondre Owens allegedly illegally took a hit-and-run driver into custody.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Atlanta police arrested Owens and charged with him aggravated assault and false imprisonment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver who failed to stop was not detained but given citations.