Atlanta police arrest alleged truck thief after he returned to scene of crime

Police in Atlanta say they have arrested a suspected truck thief after he returned to the scene of the crime while officers were still investigating.

A bodycam video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows Brian Middlebrooks being taken into custody on Nov. 7 after an officer chased him down outside a parking garage.

"You got me, bro," Middlebrooks can be heard telling the officer as he is being put in handcuffs. "I ain’t running no more... I’m out of breath."

In a statement, Atlanta police said they first responded to the garage and met with a victim "who stated he parked his truck in the parking lot, but when he returned, it was missing."

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILE CHASING 2 ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

The victim said he left his truck running with the keys inside and while reviewing surveillance footage, "Officers observed a male suspect approach the victim’s vehicle and stand near it for several minutes before ultimately getting inside it and driving away," according to police.

"While officers were still on scene, the suspect returned to the crime scene in the victim’s stolen vehicle and attempted to park it," Atlanta police added. "Officers immediately recognized the suspect wearing a blue carrier vest as seen in the surveillance video. When officers attempted to question the suspect, he attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Middlebrooks is now being charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction.

"We remind the community to never leave keys in the car and never leave the car running when you exit the vehicle. A few seconds is all it takes for a thief to take your car," Atlanta police said. "It is always best to turn your car off and secure the vehicle when you get out of it."