Atlanta
Atlanta police arrest alleged truck thief after he returned to scene of crime

Bodycam video shows Atlanta officer sprinting after suspect Brian Middlebrooks

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Atlanta Police Department says it has arrested a suspected car thief who they say returned to the scene of a crime. 

Police in Atlanta say they have arrested a suspected truck thief after he returned to the scene of the crime while officers were still investigating. 

A bodycam video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows Brian Middlebrooks being taken into custody on Nov. 7 after an officer chased him down outside a parking garage. 

"You got me, bro," Middlebrooks can be heard telling the officer as he is being put in handcuffs. "I ain’t running no more... I’m out of breath."

In a statement, Atlanta police said they first responded to the garage and met with a victim "who stated he parked his truck in the parking lot, but when he returned, it was missing." 

The Atlanta Police Department says that while looking at surveillance footage of the truck theft, "Officers observed a male suspect approach the victim’s vehicle and stand near it for several minutes before ultimately getting inside it and driving away."

The victim said he left his truck running with the keys inside and while reviewing surveillance footage, "Officers observed a male suspect approach the victim’s vehicle and stand near it for several minutes before ultimately getting inside it and driving away," according to police. 

"While officers were still on scene, the suspect returned to the crime scene in the victim’s stolen vehicle and attempted to park it," Atlanta police added. "Officers immediately recognized the suspect wearing a blue carrier vest as seen in the surveillance video. When officers attempted to question the suspect, he attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later." 

Middlebrooks, left, is seen running away from an Atlanta police officer who was trying to question him at the parking garage.

Middlebrooks is now being charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. 

The Atlanta officer sprinted after Middlebrooks for more than 30 seconds before taking him into custody.

"We remind the community to never leave keys in the car and never leave the car running when you exit the vehicle. A few seconds is all it takes for a thief to take your car," Atlanta police said. "It is always best to turn your car off and secure the vehicle when you get out of it." 

