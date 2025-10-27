Man accused in death of high school cheerleader at bonfire shooting now faces murder charge: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused in the Alabama bonfire shooting that left three injured and a cheerleader dead now faces a murder charge.

Kimber Mills, 18, was shot and killed in the early hours of Oct. 19 in Pinson, Alabama, at a bonfire, officials said. The shooting took place at an area known locally as The Pit. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead, showed up at around 12:24 a.m. and fired his gun several times after a verbal and physical fight.

Whitehead was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder, but prosecutors filed a murder charge after Mills died.

Ashley Mills, the victim's sister, shared on Facebook that Kimber died on Wednesday night. Kimber was a senior at Cleveland High School, where she ran track and was also a cheerleader.

"Our sweet baby sister went to be with the Lord at 7:08 p.m. last night! She has had the biggest gathering for honor walk the doc has ever seen! She was and is so loved by so many. We will miss you Kimber! Everyone is free to share this post anywhere they feel necessary!" Ashley Mills wrote on Facebook.

Ashley Mills told AL.com that Kimber was "caught in the crossfire" when she was shot.

Silas McCay, 21, told WBRC that the suspect tried talking to Kimber before a fight broke out.

"My ex-girlfriend came up to me at the party and said he was trying to do stuff to this girl named Kimber," McCay said. "My buddy and I found him, and we started fighting him. I grabbed him and put him over my shoulder and had him on the ground. My buddy pulled me off him, and that’s when he pulled his gun out and started shooting."

Kimber Mills had plans to attend the University of Alabama in 2026 and had hopes of becoming a nurse.

An honor walk was held on Tuesday afternoon after doctors determined her injuries were too severe, and her heart was donated to a 7-year-old, according to WVTM. Officials said she was shot in her head and leg, and taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham by a private car.

Rylie Cirbo, who knew Kimber Mills, told Fox News Digital: "I’d much rather her be known for her sunshine personality and big smile rather than the tragedy."

"I’m thankful for all the joy she’s brought my other friends," she said. "She seemed like a very bright light in so many lives."