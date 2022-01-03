Teen arrested in connection with Mall of America shooting that left two injured

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting inside the Mall of America in Minnesota that injured two people and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

Bloomington Police Department SWAT officers took Latrell Avonte Littles, a 19-year-old St. Paul resident, into custody just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He was identified as someone seen leaving the scene with the suspected shooter. He is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Officers responded to the massive shopping mall where a shot lockdown was initiated. One officer was in the area of the shooting and heard a gunshot.

"The victim and the suspect in this investigation appear to have had past contacts and this was not a random assault," a Bloomington police statement said.

One male was shot in the leg and another was treated by first responders for unspecified injury and released at the scene.

The shooting resulted in the mall canceling its planned New Year's Eve celebration. The shopping center reopened the next morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.