Minnesota
Published

Two injured after 'shooting incident' at Mall of America, police say

People took shelter at the Nickelodeon shop

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Two people are injured after a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Friday evening, according to police.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, there was a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America, where two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After a short lockdown, the mall has resumed normal operations and the scene is secure, the police department said on Twitter.

Bloomington, Minnesota, USA aa August 23, 2011: Mall of America sign above the south main visitor entry.

The police department isn't looking for the suspect, according to the statement.

A Fox 9 Minneapolis reporter tweeted that the mall's announcement system said that the situation is resolved. 

After the incident, the reporter tweeted that the "entire" north side of the Mall of America's third floor was blocked off with crime tape.

Mall of America Security guards block off an area after a "shooting incident" took place on Friday evening. (Credit: Mary McGuire)

According to Fox 9, people sheltered in place in the Nickelodeon Shop at the Mall of America during the incident.

People sheltered in the Nickelodeon Shop at the Mall of America Friday evening. (Courtesy @zr0XPerience)

