Maine

Maine targets Second Amendment with several gun safety bills after deadliest shooting in state's history

The gun safety bills were introduced after a shooting spree in Lewiston left 18 victims dead —  the deadliest shooting in Maine history

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Maine has the Second Amendment in its crosshairs as the state Legislature is set to pass bills impacting the rights of gun-owning residents.

The Democratic-controlled House followed the Senate on Monday in approving the governor's omnibus gun safety bill that strengthens the state's yellow flag law, boosts background checks for private sales of guns and makes it a crime to recklessly sell a gun to a prohibited person.

The House will also consider two separate bills approved by the Senate that lengthen waiting periods for gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks.

The series of gun safety bills were introduced after a shooting spree at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston left 18 victims dead and injured more than a dozen others.

MAINE SHOOTING: LEWISTON POLICE WERE WARNED ABOUT ROBERT CARD WEEKS BEFORE MASSACRE

Maine State House

The Maine State House is seen at dawn, Jan. 3, 2024, in Augusta, Maine. A series of gun safety bills have been introduced after the deadliest shooting in Maine history.  (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Legislature adjourns Wednesday, but Democrats in the chamber are hoping to pass the bills before it does, so they can send them to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

The bicameral Legislature is made up of the Senate, with 22 Democrats and 13 Republicans, and the House, which has 80 Democratic members and 68 Republicans.

Despite Democrats holding majorities, their effort is not immune to resistance as the state has a strong hunting tradition and vocal advocates for gun owner rights.

Location of the Lewiston shooting

A mass shooting happened at Schemengees Bar and Grille on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The shooting left 18 people dead in two separate locations.  (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Maine Governor Janet Mills

Should the bills clear the House, the Legislature would send them to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

One bill that failed was a proposal to let gun violence victims sue weapon manufacturers.

So far, neither chamber has voted on a proposal for a red flag law.

MAINE AUTHORITIES THOUGHT CONFRONTING ROBERT CARD WOULD INFLAME SITUATION IN WEEKS BEFORE SHOOTING: VIDEO

And, a separate measure sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross to fund a range of mental health and violence prevention initiatives does not yet have money in the final budget.

The Oct. 25, 2023 shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston prompted lawmakers to act. They specifically argued that constituents were demanding they do something that could prevent future attacks.

A sign that reads, "Lewiston Strong"

The Oct. 25, 2023 shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston prompted the new bills. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sign in Lewiston

The red flag proposal would allow family members to petition a judge to remove guns from someone’s home. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

MAINE COLLEGE STUDENT FOUND DEAD AS AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE CAUSE

One initiative, the red flag proposal, would allow family members to petition a judge to remove guns from someone’s home. The proposal differs from the state’s current yellow flag law that puts law enforcement officers — not the individual’s parents, siblings or children — in the lead of the process.

The initiative was proposed as police were warned by family members of the shooter, an Army reservist who took his own life after the deadly rampage.

A city sign that reads, "Lewiston"

On Sept. 15, a fellow Army reservist warned authorities his friend was going "to snap and do a mass shooting." (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Family members warned the eventual shooter was becoming paranoid and losing his grip on reality before the attack. He was hospitalized last summer while training with his Army Reserve unit.

On Sept. 15, his best friend, a fellow reservist, warned that the man was going "to snap and do a mass shooting."

Six weeks later, he carried out the deadliest shooting in Maine history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.