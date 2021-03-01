Texas mail carrier sends get-well package to single mother battling COVID-19

A single mom in Texas was astounded by the generosity of a local mail carrier after they left a get-well package on her front porch while the entire family was battling COVID-19.

Lisette LeJeune told Fox News that she had felt ill-prepared to quarantine for two weeks inside her Houston home with her two young sons after she tested positive for the virus on Dec. 3.

"We took quarantine really seriously ... we were not coming out at all," she said. "When I got the positive result ... I was not prepared with groceries."

LeJeune said the virus had hit her the hardest in the first three days.

"It was a little hard to get up because I had a fever," she said. "I had a bad cough. I was really tired, really sore."

Within days, her three-year-old son, Matteo, and 14-year-old, Adonnis, tested positive too.

Without proper supplies, LeJeune said she had to heavily rely on her mother who would have to drive roughly an hour to her house every day to drop off food and medical supplies.

The only time LeJeune and her two boys left the house was to go get re-tested.

"I did not want to pass it on to someone that wouldn't be able to handle it," she said. "I didn't want to be the reason why somebody lost their life."

On Dec. 15, LeJeune woke up to another delivery. This time, it was a personal gift from her mail carrier, who had already been warned about the family's situation.

In it, there was a slew of canned foods, cookies, gummies and orange juice for the family, the mother of two said.

Alongside the package came a note which read: "Get-well wishes ... I hope you all are feeling better!"

LeJeune already deals with severe depression and said that staying locked-up indoors during quarantine didn't help the matter.

"Being here at home and in quarantine and [not] being able to get out, like at some point it just starts getting depressing," she said.

That one gesture, however, really made the family's day.

"It just feels really nice for someone to really take the time to do something kind," she said.

Ever since then, LeJeune has made it a point to check in on her family and friends who have tested positive and to make sure they are well equipped to handle quarantine.

"Everyone who has gotten COVID-19 in my family, I now make sure that I go bring them food or groceries or fruit, whatever I can," she said. "I know how hard it was."