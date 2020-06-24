Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles central California

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
The central portion of California was rattled by an earthquake Wednesday that caused lights to sway in homes and people to be jolted awake, one day after a deadly quake in Mexico.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 before downgrading it to 5.8. The temblor jolted the area around 10:40 a.m. local time and had an epicenter of about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine, Calif.

Lone Pine is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park.

THE "RING OF FIRE' EXPLAINED

The earthquake on Wednesday was shallow, nearly two miles underground, according to the USGS.

After the initial quake, there were also smaller aftershocks reported of 3.6, 3.1 and 2.5. Residents across the region reported shaking after the quake.

In Fresno, FOX 26 anchor Michael Ikahihifo shared a video of lights in the newsroom shaking after the quake.

Others took to social media to show lights swaying back and forth in their homes.

There no were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to FOX 26.

At the beginning of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's briefing on Wednesday, he mentioned that 47,000 people were alerted early by the MyShake app, according to FOX11.

The quake happened just over a day after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked southern Mexico, killing at least six people and damaging hundreds of homes.

Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explained

Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explained

The Pacific Coast is located along the volatile "Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines around the ocean.

The region has most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates. Earthquakes can occur when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other. At sea, it can spawn tsunamis.

