Mafia killing is first New York mob boss hit ever recorded on video: report

This week’s killing of Francesco “Frankie Boy” Cali in Staten Island is reportedly the first New York mob boss hit ever recorded on video.

Cali, 53, was whacked Wednesday in front of his home, fueling speculation the slaying took place as part of a war between rival mob families or a battle for control of the Gambino crime family after the release from prison of Gene Gotti, the 73-year-old brother of former Gambino boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti.

A police spokesman told the Staten Island Advance Friday that no one has been arrested in the shooting.

No one could recall the head of a New York Mafia family ever being shot in front of their home before this week.

LEGENDARY NYC MAFIA BOSS CARMINE PERSICO DIES BEHIND BARS AT 85

"Doing it at their home with family, that breaks a rule," federal Mafia prosecutor Joe Peters told "Fox and Friends” Friday. "But they’re used to breaking rules because they’re not supposed to be involved in drugs, and heroin is one of their biggest businesses."

The Daily Beast offered a blow-by-blow of the contents of the video showing Cali’s murder, citing as a source a law enforcement official who had viewed the tape provided a description.

The video at first shows Cali emerging from his house to confront a man in a hooded top and baseball cap who had just rammed Cali’s parked SUV with a pickup, the news outlet reported.

The video then shows the man bending down, picking up a license plate and handing it to Cali who takes it and walks around to the rear of his SUV, according to the news outlet.

MOB POWER-STRUGGLE COULD BE BREWING, WILL BE 'ALL-OUT WAR': REPORTS

Next, the footage shows the man producing a gun and shooting Cali from behind and then firing more shots as Cali falls, the Daily Beast reported. Those gunshots may have been fired to make sure Cali was dead.

The video concludes with the hitman calmly walking back to his pickup and then driving away, according to the news outlet.

Police said the killer fired 12 bullets and struck Cali six times. They also said the accident may have been staged to lure Cali outside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police seized the video -- taken by Cali’s home security system -- after going to court and obtaining a search warrant, the Daily News reported.

A search warrant was needed because Cali’s family reportedly refused to turn it over voluntarily.