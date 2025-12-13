Macy's stabbing suspect has history of mental illness, was released from psych ward day of attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The homeless Massachusetts woman charged in the stabbing of another woman in the bathroom of Macy's in New York City has a history of mental illness, was released from a psychiatric hospital hours before the attack and claimed voices in her head said she "had to kill someone" or be killed.

Kerri Aherne, 43, stabbed a California woman in the back on Thursday as she was changing her baby inside a bathroom in the iconic Macy's Herald Square.

The victim, who has only been identified by her employment with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and was discharged on Friday.

Aherne was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with what police have described as an unprovoked attack. She is being held without bail.

TOURIST CHANGING BABY STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES IN THE BACK AT ICONIC NYC MACY'S DURING HOLIDAY SHOPPING RUSH

Court records show Aherne, whose last known address was in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has a long history of struggling with mental illness.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Aherne told police she had been discharged from Manhattan Psychiatric Center the morning of Thursday's stabbing after a yearlong stay.

She also allegedly said she purchased a knife at Macy's and looked for someone to kill because "voices in her head told her she had to kill someone, or she would be killed."

In 2019, records show she was deemed an incapacitated person, and her mother and sister were appointed as her guardians, according to the New York Post.

Aherne was placed on a court-ordered treatment plan to ensure she continues taking Prolixin, an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, the records show.

VIDEO SHOWS AFTERMATH OF VIOLENT NEIGHBORHOOD STREET TAKEOVER THAT LEFT COUPLE BATTERED IN 'PLANNED ATTACK'

Her Facebook has been inactive since 2018. In one of her last posts, she wrote, "Going a little insane," along with a still from a Michael Jackson video.

Aherne was arraigned on Friday, when her attorney told the court he plans to request bail at a future hearing.

When the judge said she would be held without bail until her next court appearance, Aherne interrupted and begged not to be sent to another mental health facility, the New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t want to go to another hospital," Aherne said. "They didn’t help me at Manhattan Psychiatric Center."

She is due back in court on Dec. 17.