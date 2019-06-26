Last known person texting with missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck is cooperating with investigation: police

The University of Utah student who disappeared after ordering a Lyft and being dropped off at a local park last week was texting someone before she went missing, police in Salt Lake City told Fox News exclusively, saying they have surveillance video and a digital trail to prove it.

Appearing on “Shepard Smith Reporting” on Wednesday, Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt told Smith investigators have spoken with the last known person to be communicating with 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck before she disappeared and that the person was cooperating with their investigation.

The revelation came one day after police released images from the “last known footage” of Lueck taken from surveillance cameras at Salt Lake City International Airport. The images showed her at the airport between 2:09 and 2:40 a.m. June 17, about twenty minutes before a Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, police said.

LYFT DRIVER CLEARED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF UNIVERSITY OF UTAH STUDENT, POLICE SAY

“We know she was texting someone at the airport,” Doubt told Smith on Wednesday, adding that investigators were looking into it.

Lueck flew to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles after attending her grandmother’s funeral, Lueck’s friend, Kennedy Stoner, told Fox News on Tuesday. Doubt said she was last seen meeting an unknown person at the park.

“I know [the funeral] was a very traumatic event for her,” Stoner said. “She was close with her grandma. She’s close with all of her family. And so, I had texted with her over that weekend, just letting her know that I was there for her, and if there was anything that I could do, but after that, I haven’t heard [anything].”

Police told reporters on Tuesday they could not confirm the make or model of the vehicle that picked up Lueck from the airport or the description of the person at Hatch Park on June 17.

“The description we have is vague. It could have been a male or a female,” Doubt told reporters, adding: “We have exhausted all avenues of determining that information and ask that person to please call us.”

Doubt said the Lyft driver who dropped off Lueck at the park eight miles from her apartment told investigators she did not seem in distress when she met the person at around 3 a.m. The Lyft driver has been cleared as a potential suspect, police said.

“After discussions with her family and friends we see no indication that she has gone off the grid before,” Doubt told reporters on Tuesday. “This kind of behavior is uncharacteristic for her according to them.”

When speaking with Smith on Wednesday, Doubt reaffirmed it was out of character for Lueck to cut contact with her family completely.

He also said investigators were looking into her history of “online activities” leading up to her disappearance.

Lueck’s parents said they last heard from her around 1 a.m. on June 17, when Mackenzie texted them and told them her flight had landed.

The police department created a dedicated tip line specifically for Lueck’s case on Monday and Doubt said police already received dozens of tips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lueck is a part-time student in her senior year majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing. She has been a student at the university since 2014 and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.