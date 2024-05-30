Machete attack at NYC's premier tourist attraction leaves man injured

A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed in the legs with a machete in New York's Times Square, police said.

The NYPD said the stabbing occurred at West 45th and Broadway around 1 p.m.

The victim, an unidentified man, was stabbed in both legs and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The victim was said to be in stable condition.

NAKED CHICAGO WOMAN STEALS COP CAR, DRAGS OFFICER

Police said three suspects fled the scene.

ACCUSED NEW YORK CITY SERIAL PUNCHER INDICTED ON HATE CRIME CHARGES

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that three men were later taken into police custody for questioning. No charges have been filed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The circumstances that led to the stabbing remain unclear at this time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for additional comment.