Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Machete attack at NYC's premier tourist attraction leaves man injured

Three men are in custody in connection to the stabbing

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Democrats claim New York City crime hearing is a political stunt Video

Democrats claim New York City crime hearing is a political stunt

WARNING: Graphic footage: Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on testimony from crime victims on 'The Story.'

A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed in the legs with a machete in New York's Times Square, police said. 

The NYPD said the stabbing occurred at West 45th and Broadway around 1 p.m. 

The victim, an unidentified man, was stabbed in both legs and taken to Bellevue Hospital. 

The victim was said to be in stable condition. 

NAKED CHICAGO WOMAN STEALS COP CAR, DRAGS OFFICER

Man stabbed with machete in Times Square

The crime scene in New York's Times Square, where a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Police said three suspects fled the scene. 

ACCUSED NEW YORK CITY SERIAL PUNCHER INDICTED ON HATE CRIME CHARGES

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that three men were later taken into police custody for questioning. No charges have been filed. 

New York City's Times Square after a stabbing

Police say three suspects are in custody. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The circumstances that led to the stabbing remain unclear at this time. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for additional comment.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 