Louisiana State University student Allison Rice's death ruled a homicide

Louisiana State University student Allison Rice's death has been ruled a homicide, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital.

Rice, 21, was found shot to death in her car in downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning near railroad tracks on Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WAFB-TV.

Investigators told the TV station that she may have been waiting for a train to pass when an unknown assailant fired five to six shots.

The coroner's office said that the cause of death was multiple gun shot wounds. Rice was a senior at LSU studying marketing.

LSU issued a statement Friday saying it was "saddened by her murder and that "her family and friends are in our thoughts."

Baton Rouge has historically had a high crime rate, which has surged in the last few years, according to local reports. The city had the 9th highest homicide rate in the country in 2020, according to public records.

Rice's aunt, Susie Rice Granier, previously told Fox News Digital that she was heartbroken over her niece's slaying.

"We miss her," Granier said. "She was always smiling and happy. I just picture her walking into her dad's house and saying, ‘Hey everybody!’ and hugging and kissing everyone, smiling. She was just a bubbly person. She was a cheerleader with school spirit awards and stuff like that. Never met a stranger."

Investigators believe Rice had been hanging out with friends before her slaying. On her way home, she had to drive through a rough area, which was where she was ambushed, Granier said.

Witnesses told 4WWL that Rice had tried to make a U-turn at 2:20 a.m. when the bullets started flying.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or a motive.