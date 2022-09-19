Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana State University student Allison Rice's death ruled a homicide

Allison Rice, 21, had stopped at a set of railroad tracks when gunfire erupted

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Father of LSU student shot in car believes it was a case of 'wrong place, wrong time' Video

Father of LSU student shot in car believes it was a case of 'wrong place, wrong time'

Paul Rice remembers his daughter Allison Rice, a senior at Louisiana State University who was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge on 'The Story.'

Louisiana State University student Allison Rice's death has been ruled a homicide, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital. 

Rice, 21, was found shot to death in her car in downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning near railroad tracks on Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WAFB-TV.

 Investigators told the TV station that she may have been waiting for a train to pass when an unknown assailant fired five to six shots.

LSU STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN HER CAR REMEMBERED AS 'EVERYONE'S' DAUGHTER

Allison Rice was shot and killed in Baton Rouge on Friday, according to police.

Allison Rice was shot and killed in Baton Rouge on Friday, according to police. (Allison Rice/ Facebook)

The coroner's office said that the cause of death was multiple gun shot wounds. Rice was a senior at LSU studying marketing

LSU issued a statement Friday saying it was "saddened by her murder and that "her family and friends are in our thoughts."

Allison Rice was studying marketing at LSU and was set to graduate in May.

Allison Rice was studying marketing at LSU and was set to graduate in May. (Susie Rice Granier)

Baton Rouge has historically had a high crime rate, which has surged in the last few years, according to local reports. The city had the 9th highest homicide rate in the country in 2020, according to public records.

Rice's aunt, Susie Rice Granier, previously told Fox News Digital that she was heartbroken over her niece's slaying.

Allison Rice's friends remembered her as a 'beautiful soul' and 'ray of sunshine' on social media.

Allison Rice's friends remembered her as a 'beautiful soul' and 'ray of sunshine' on social media. (Susie Rice Granier)

"We miss her," Granier said. "She was always smiling and happy. I just picture her walking into her dad's house and saying, ‘Hey everybody!’ and hugging and kissing everyone, smiling. She was just a bubbly person. She was a cheerleader with school spirit awards and stuff like that. Never met a stranger."

LSU STUDENT KILLED NEAR RAILROAD TRACKS IN DOWNTOWN BATON ROUGE

Investigators believe Rice had been hanging out with friends before her slaying. On her way home, she had to drive through a rough area, which was where she was ambushed, Granier said.

Witnesses told 4WWL that Rice had tried to make a U-turn at 2:20 a.m. when the bullets started flying.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or a motive.  

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.