Louisiana inmate fatally shot inside courthouse after struggle with sheriff's deputy

A prisoner was shot and killed inside a south Louisiana courthouse after officials reported a struggle between the inmate and a sheriff's deputy.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Monday. Louisiana State Police say the corrections deputy had brought the inmate to the courthouse in Franklin when a scuffle broke out in a deliberation room just outside a courtroom.

State police haven't said what they believe happened, or who shot the inmate. The dead man's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

The inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital. No deputies were injured.

Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for the agency, said investigators are interviewing the officer and witnesses as well as reviewing any available video recordings.