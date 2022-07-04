Los Angeles warehouse goes up in flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A vacant warehouse in Los Angeles, California, went up in flames Sunday evening, with fire shooting through the roof as fire officials attempted to tame the flames.

The massive fire started shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Footage of the fire was taken from above the burning building Sunday night while fire crews tried to put it out. Smoke from the warehouse could be seen from a distance, Fox 11 reported.

More than 80 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.

15-YEAR-OLD BOY CHARGED WITH ARSON IN BARN FIRE IN MARYLAND

The fire resulted in major structural damage inside the warehouse, making it difficult to reach areas of the fire with hoses. The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that the fire had been elevated to "major emergency status" late Sunday night.

"The building is fully involved and the structural integrity of the building is starting to fail along at least one corner," the fire department said in the statement.

SOUTHERN CA FIREWORK SEIZURE TOTALED 14,000 POUNDS

"There are no injuries reported and no other structures threatened. Traffic will be heavily impacted in the area and drivers are advised to avoid the area. This will be an extended operation," the department continued.

Firefighters were able to put out much of the fire in just over an hour but fire crews continued to work on the blaze, according to Fox 11.

WEST HOLLYWOOD VOTES TO CUT LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF FUNDING AMID CRIME WAVE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear what caused the fire. The fire department's Arson and Counter-Terrorism division is investigating.