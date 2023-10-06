Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Los Angeles model found dead in apartment died from 'homicidal violence,' medical examiner rules

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was one of two models found dead in their downtown Los Angeles apartments two days apart

Louis Casiano
Published
A freelance model who was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment last month died from "homicidal violence," the medical examiner said Friday. 

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was one of two models found dead in their apartments in Los Angeles days apart. Mooney's lived at the Skye at Bunker Hill Apartments in downtown Los Angeles. 

Maleesa Mooney poses in a selfie

Maleesa Mooney, 31, a real estate agent and model, died from "homicidal violence," the  County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner said. Mooney was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment last month.  (Jourdin Pauline)

Her cause of death had previously been listed as "deferred," but "Cause A" has been updated to "homicidal violence," according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. "Cause D" was listed as "other significant conditions." 

Jourdin Pauline, told KTLA that her sister was two months pregnant when she died. 

"It’s honestly so stressful," she said. "I have thousands and thousands of scenarios in my head of what could have happened because we don’t know."

Google Maps Street View of Bunker Hill Towers Apartments in Los Angeles

Police and maintenance staff found Mooney dead in her Skye at Bunker Hills Luxury Apartments residence, pictured, on Tuesday (Google Maps/Google Street View)

Mooney primarily worked as a real estate agent with NestSeekers International showing million dollar homes but was going back into modeling, Pauline previously told Fox News Digital.  

"She was showing million-dollar homes and was in the process of closing a few," Pauline said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating her death. No suspects have been publicly identified.  

Another aspiring model, Nichole Coats, 32, was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment two days before Mooney.  

Maleesa Mooney, 31

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found dead in her flooded Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 12.  (Jourdin Pauline)

Officers had responded to Coats' home to perform a welfare check around 10 a.m., on Sept. 10., but no one responded. Two hours later, someone called to report a dead body at the home. 

Coats' cause of death is listed as "deferred" in the medical examiner's database. Her death is not being investigated as a homicide, police have said.

Fox News Digital's Christina Coulter contributed to this report.  

Fox News Digital's Christina Coulter contributed to this report.