Los Angeles sheriff's deputy killed in 'ambush attack' being laid to rest

The Los Angeles sheriff's deputy killed in an ambush attack will be laid to rest Thursday, according to local reports.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found Sept. 16 in his patrol car with a gunshot wound outside the sheriff's Palmdale station and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was a field training officer.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, FOX 11 reports. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to attend.

According to the sheriff's department, speakers will include Sheriff Robert Luna; fellow deputies Zachary Corrales, Zachary Gregg and Andrew De La Rosa; sheriff's Capt. Josh Bardon of the Palmdale station; Brittany Lindsey, Clinkunbroomer's fiancée, Brittany Lindsey; and Michael Clinkunbroomer, the slain deputy's father.



Lindsey and Clinkunbroomer had been engaged for four days before he was killed. She called him the best guy she had ever met at a press conference Sept 20.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar has been charged with murder, along with special circumstance charges of killing a peace officer, lying in waiting and by means of the discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.

ARREST MADE IN AMBUSH KILLING OF LA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY RYAN CLINKUNBROOMER

Salazar entered a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder charge earlier on Wednesday, FOX 11 reported.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.