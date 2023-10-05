Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Los Angeles sheriff's deputy killed in 'ambush attack' being laid to rest

Kevin Cataneo Salazar has been charged with Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting of LA sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Video

Suspect arrested following fatal shooting of LA sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Video taken outside of a home in Palmdale, California, shows a male suspect surrendering to police following the fatal shooting of Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (Credit: KEYNEWS.TV)

The Los Angeles sheriff's deputy killed in an ambush attack will be laid to rest Thursday, according to local reports. 

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found Sept. 16 in his patrol car with a gunshot wound outside the sheriff's Palmdale station and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was a field training officer.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, FOX 11 reports. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to attend. 

According to the sheriff's department, speakers will include Sheriff Robert Luna; fellow deputies Zachary Corrales, Zachary Gregg and Andrew De La Rosa; sheriff's Capt. Josh Bardon of the Palmdale station; Brittany Lindsey, Clinkunbroomer's fiancée, Brittany Lindsey; and Michael Clinkunbroomer, the slain deputy's father.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ANNOUNCES NEXT STEPS AFTER DEPUTY'S AMBUSH KILLING

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer seen smiling in picture

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot Sept. 16, 2023. (LASD)

Clinkunbroomer fiance at presser Sept. 20

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, right, comforts sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's fiancee Brittany Lindsey, second from right, joined by Clinkunbroomer's parents, Kim and Mike Clinkunbroomer, during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Lindsey and Clinkunbroomer had been engaged for four days before he was killed. She called him the best guy she had ever met at a press conference Sept 20.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar has been charged with murder, along with special circumstance charges of killing a peace officer, lying in waiting and by means of the discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.

ARREST MADE IN AMBUSH KILLING OF LA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY RYAN CLINKUNBROOMER

Arrest in shooting of LA sheriff's deputy

Kevin Salazar is seen being taken into custody outside a home in Palmdale, California, on suspicion of killing a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. (KEYNEWS.TV)

Salazar entered a dual plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder charge earlier on Wednesday, FOX 11 reported.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 