Los Angeles County woman shot in face by stranger who kidnapped her child, authorities say

A Los Angeles County woman was shot in the face by an intruder who broke into her apartment Sunday night and kidnapped her daughter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 11th Street East and Avenue R in Palmdale, which is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

The woman was entering her apartment when a stranger approached her and asked to come inside because he was being chased, FOX 11 reported, citing investigators. The woman refused, and the man forced his way into her home and tried to assault her with a hammer.

The woman ran into her bedroom and grabbed a gun to try and defend herself, but the intruder overpowered her, took the gun and shot her in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s child and abducted her, investigators said. The child’s father chased after the suspect, but the suspect pointed the firearm at him.

Deputies arrived on the scene where the suspect was allegedly holding the gun to the head of the child outside the woman’s apartment.

The deputies managed to arrest the suspect and rescue the child. The suspect's identity has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said he was a stranger to the victims.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to an area hospital where she had stable vital signs, Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.