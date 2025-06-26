‘Liver King’ follows alleged Joe Rogan threat by vowing videos ‘will never stop’ after arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prolific fitness influencer known for his bizarre, animalistic diet is back online after being arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats toward UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Brian Johnson, known as the "Liver King" on his popular social media platforms, has been released from a Texas jail after he was arrested Tuesday night, according to posts on his Instagram.

Johnson immediately returned to social media Wednesday night to post a series of rambling videos discussing his arrest and seemingly poking at Rogan without addressing him directly.

RAW MEAT-EATING FITNESS STAR ARRESTED AFTER BIZARRE CHALLENGE TO JOE ROGAN

In one video, Johnson addressed the incident leading to his arrest, telling viewers "some guy, he thought if you just put them in jail [and] have the violent crimes division come arrest them for a terroristic threat."

Johnson went on to reveal in a separate video that he was "given the gift" of a restraining order following his alleged threat against Rogan.

"If anybody knows of someone else whose first name rhymes with ‘blow’ whose last name is Rogan," Johnson said, seemingly appearing to dodge mentioning Rogan by name.

SOURCE OF DEATH THREATS AGAINST ASTROS PITCHER LANCE MCCULLERS IDENTIFIED AS 'INEBRIATED' BETTOR, POLICE SAY

The fitness influencer also told the camera that his charges had been reduced, before adding, "But I don’t want to give any details, nor any names. That’s how you get ready for a fight, and you thought the videos would stop. But they will never stop. You’ve got an infinite amount of venom, and then we’ll hug and unite. At some point you have to capitulate something. Real tension, real fight."

The statements came two days after Johnson posted a series of videos to his Instagram page – including one of him appearing shirtless and holding what appeared to be two golden firearms – before allegedly traveling to Rogan’s hometown.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out," Johnson said in an Instagram video posted on June 23. "My name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have zero training in jiu-jitsu. You’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules."

CHRIS BROWN RELEASED ON $6.7 MILLION BAIL FOLLOWING LONDON ASSAULT ARREST

According to the Austin Police Department, Rogan told authorities the two men had never met and that he felt the videos were threatening in nature. Detectives subsequently obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest and he was taken into custody at the nearby Four Seasons hotel without incident, police said.

A video of Johnson handcuffed while sitting in the back of a police vehicle was posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson participates in a self-described "ancestral lifestyle," rising to internet stardom by discussing topics such as his diet of primarily raw meat – including animal liver.

Johnson was charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat and initially held at the Travis County Jail, according to APD.

Representatives for both Rogan and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.