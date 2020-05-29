LIVE UPDATES: Riots break out across America after George Floyd death

All Times ET

10:26 p.m. -- WAGA-TV's aerial coverage shows multiple cars burning in downtown Atlanta.

10:25 p.m. -- Retired Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman describes the death of George Floyd as a "slow-motion homicide" on "The Ingraham Angle."

10:20 p.m. -- Rep Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, joined "The Story" earlier tonight to discuss the George Floyd case.

"I think two things are true. George Floyd should be alive," Crenshaw said. "There's a very clear injustice there and I think there's also wide agreement on what should happen with respect to bringing justice to not just that one officer, but we're looking at all of them. There's no disagreement there.

"But there also shouldn't be disagreement on what's happening with these riots and the injustice that is occurring against innocent people in Minneapolis because of this. And I'm a little confused that some people that want to just brush right past that and make excuses for it. That's also not OK."

10:10 p.m. -- Fox News' Jonathan Serrie tells "The Ingraham Angle" that he's never seen anything like tonight's violence in Atlanta, where he's lived off and on since the early 1980s.

10:05 p.m. -- Fox News has obtained an internal memo from FBI Director Christopher Wray to employees about the George Floyd case.

It reads, in part: "Law enforcement officers have indispensable and often dangerous jobs, but that doesn’t diminish the crucial, overarching role we play in society – to protect and serve all citizens no matter their race, creed, orientation, or station in life. This, of course, includes those citizens who are in law enforcement custody.

"When we fail to honor their rights, we not only tarnish the badge we wear, we completely erode the trust so many of us in law enforcement work so hard to build, particularly within minority communities. The events this past week in Minneapolis clearly illustrate just how quickly that trust can be lost."

10:00 p.m. -- The news from Atlanta: "A crowd gathered in front of the CNN Center and grew over the course of several hours, initially breaking windows and spray-painting the CNN sign, and later throwing objects -- including what appeared to be a firecracker that exploded -- and reportedly shooting BB guns into the lobby."

9:55 p.m. -- The New York Post reports one man was arrested in lower Manhattan tonight and accused of punching an NYPD sergeant in the head with brass knuckles. Police have also deployed pepper spray at an "unruly" demonstration of more than 1,000 people outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

9:50 p.m. -- Earlier tonight, the White House was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as hundreds of protesters gathered in Lafayette Park. The demonstators chanted "Hands up, don't shoot!", "Who are you protecting?", and "F--- Donald Trump!"

9:43 p.m. -- Fox News' Mike Tobin reports that an impromptu march has broken out in Minneapolis as authorities enforcing an 8 p.m. CT curfew have retreated.

9:40 p.m. -- Good evening and welcome to our ongoing coverage of riots that have broken out across America following the death of George Floyd. Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and Atlanta are just a few of the places that have seen unrest as the sun went down tonight.