Light snow set to fall across parts of the Northeast

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Light snow will fall across parts of the Northeast today as cold air moves across the Great Lakes and produces lake effect snow, but temperatures will start to warm up a bit across the eastern U.S. as we head into the weekend.

The central U.S. is enjoying very mild air for this time of year with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average.

Forecast for Dec. 9, 2020.

Forecast for Dec. 9, 2020.

“Over the next few days the lower 48 will remain relatively quiet, aside from some localized areas of rain and snow,” tweeted the National Weather Prediction Center on Monday. “On Friday a system will develop over the Mississippi valley, bringing widespread rain eastward through the weekend and a snow threat to the upper Great Lakes."

California remains dry and breezy with still an elevated risk of fire danger. Rain and mountain snow are in the forecast for the Northwest and even the drought-stricken Southwest over the next few days.

