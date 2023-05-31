Legally-armed Chicago man returns fire on carjacking suspects, wounds one: police

A legally armed concealed carry holder in Chicago turned the table on a pair of armed suspected carjackers who were left in handcuffs after the botched crime, police say.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Anton Cheeks and 18-year-old Travell Quadir Deal on Sunday evening after the pair allegedly tried to steal a car from a 24-year-old victim near the Ford City Mall.

Before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was approached by two suspects, with one of the suspects producing a handgun and firing it, according to ABC 7. Unbeknownst to the alleged attempted carjackers, the 24-year-old victim has a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card (FOIC) and concealed carry license, and produced his own firearm and returned fire on the suspects.

The victim shot Cheeks in the thigh, according to Fox 32. Cheeks was taken to a local hospital, treated for the wound and subsequently arrested. Deal was taken into custody just minutes after the alleged attempted carjacking, police said.

Both suspects were charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office shows Cheeks is being held on a $200,000 bond and will reappear in court on June 6.

Fox News Digital previously analyzed local Chicago media reports between 2020 and February of this year, and found there were at least 44 incidents in which people with a gun - who had concealed carry permits or FOID card - thwarted an attack or other crime in the city.

The alleged attempted carjacking on Sunday came amid one of the most violent Memorial Day Weekends for the city, with police recording 53 shooting victims and 12 murders.