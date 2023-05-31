Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Legally-armed Chicago man returns fire on carjacking suspects, wounds one: police

A pair of suspected armed carjackers tried to steal a vehicle near the Ford City Mall, authorities say

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Chicago's Memorial Day gun violence was 'just an average day': Tio Hardiman Video

Chicago's Memorial Day gun violence was 'just an average day': Tio Hardiman

Tio Hardiman, executive director of Violence Interrupters, discusses the violence and bloodshed in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Fox News' Mike Tobin reports.

A legally armed concealed carry holder in Chicago turned the table on a pair of armed suspected carjackers who were left in handcuffs after the botched crime, police say.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Anton Cheeks and 18-year-old Travell Quadir Deal on Sunday evening after the pair allegedly tried to steal a car from a 24-year-old victim near the Ford City Mall.  

Before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was approached by two suspects, with one of the suspects producing a handgun and firing it, according to ABC 7. Unbeknownst to the alleged attempted carjackers, the 24-year-old victim has a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card (FOIC) and concealed carry license, and produced his own firearm and returned fire on the suspects. 

2ND AMENDMENT STEPS IN AFTER COPS STEP BACK IN WAKE OF DEFUND MOVEMENT IN CHICAGO

Mug shots for carjacking suspects Chicago

Suspected attempted carjackers Travell Quadir Deal, 18, left, and Anton Cheeks, 21. (Chicago Police Department )

The victim shot Cheeks in the thigh, according to Fox 32. Cheeks was taken to a local hospital, treated for the wound and subsequently arrested. Deal was taken into custody just minutes after the alleged attempted carjacking, police said. 

CHICAGO WOMAN WITH CONCEALED CARRY FIRES AT WOULD-BE CARJACKERS: 'HE LOOK SURPRISED'

Chicago Police cruiser

Chicago Police Department vehicle on city street. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Both suspects were charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office shows Cheeks is being held on a $200,000 bond and will reappear in court on June 6. 

CHICAGO CONCEALED-CARRY PERMIT HOLDER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED ROBBER: POLICE

Fox News Digital previously analyzed local Chicago media reports between 2020 and February of this year, and found there were at least 44 incidents in which people with a gun - who had concealed carry permits or FOID card - thwarted an attack or other crime in the city. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson flanked by city officials

Flanked by city officials and community leaders, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson announces the city's public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend.Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago is heading into the Memorial Day weekend hoping to head off violence that tends to surge with rising temperatures of summer. Even the state of Illinois is assisting by sending in what it's called "peacekeepers" in an attempt to deescalate violent situations. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged attempted carjacking on Sunday came amid one of the most violent Memorial Day Weekends for the city, with police recording 53 shooting victims and 12 murders.